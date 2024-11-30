Even those who are against AI can probably get behind this AI camera that “sees” for the visually impaired

Seekr is a wearable camera that helps describe the world using AI

A person wearing the Seekr camera clipped onto a t-shirt
(Image credit: Vidia Labs)

Creatives have had a mixed reaction to the artificial intelligence age – on one hand, AI can save a lot of time, but on the other hand AI threatens authenticity and even jobs. But, one AI camera by a Hong Kong startup is a wholesome and inclusive take on the technology. Seekr is a wearable camera that uses AI to describe the surroundings to the visually impaired.

Designed by Vidi Labs, Seekr was recently honored as a CES Innovation Awards nominee for 2025. The wearable camera clips to clothing and then, using AI, it voices what it sees in the surroundings to the wearer’s Bluetooth earpiece. A button on the camera allows the wearer to ask for a description with a quick press, or change modes.

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

