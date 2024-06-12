Does another Earth exist? With 26 cameras and 2,000MP, Plato the planet hunter will find out

By
published

The Plato spacecraft will carry 26 cameras and pack 2 billion pixels – the most ever for a space mission

An image of the Plato payload model, showing where the 26 cameras will be attached
An image of the Plato payload model, showing where the 26 cameras will be attached (Image credit: OHB)

In an attempt to find Earth-like planets in the Universe, the European Space Agency (ESA) will launch its Plato (PLanetary Transits and Oscillations of stars) space mission in 2026. 

The 26 cameras that will be used on the Plato spacecraft are now being integrated at the Space Centre and Optics facility, run by European space technology group OHB (Otto Hydraulik Bremen), in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles