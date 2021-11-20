DJI FPV Black Friday deal: massive $300 drone price drop

The DJI FPV was the big drone launch of 2021 - and now thanks to this Black Friday camera deal, this high-speed acrobatic quadcopter is available at its best price yet. It is currently available at a variety of retailers for a mouth-wateringly tempting $999 - and this is a combo kit that comes with the highly-desirable goggles, and the controller, to allow you a fully-immersive pilot experience.

DJI FPV Combo DJI FPV Combo was $1,299 | now $999.99

Save $300 Take to the skies with amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150 degree fov and 4k 60p video recording.

FPV, of first person viewing, drone flying was the preserve of racing drone fans - who tended to build their own aircraft to their own custom spec. DJI, the best known drone manufacturer, has now entered the market with an out-of-the-box FPV flying experience - and bringing its expertise in flight control and safety.

The DJI FPV offers a blistering top speed of 87mph, with a range of up to 6 miles. Typical flying time from a single charge of the battery is 20 minutes. The camera offers 12 megapixel stills, and can shoot video in 4K at up to 60 frames per second.

The DJI FPV Combo package includes the drone, DJI Goggles V2, Remote Controller2, propellers, and Intelligent Flight battery.

