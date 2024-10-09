Canon revamps entry-level printer range with new models and new colors

At last! Budget Pixma printer available in gray-blue color scheme – oh, and the security has been improved too…

Canon Pixma TS3752i printer
Hold off your purchase no longer – the entry-level printer is now available in gray-blue (Image credit: Canon)

Canon has updated its entry-level Pixma range of printers. The TS3750i series of all-in-one printers are the successor models to the TS3550i series, and come equipped with new WLAN security standards – as well as a snazzy new gray-blue colorway, if you're not a fan of boring black or white.

The Pixma TS3750i-series inkjet printers are equipped with a new WLAN module, bringing them bang up to date with the latest security standards, such as the WPA3 standard, to make printing even more secure. They also have an intelligent WLAN connection function, so that the printer automatically connects to the wireless access point with the best signal quality.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

