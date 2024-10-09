Canon revamps entry-level printer range with new models and new colors

Hold off your purchase no longer – the entry-level printer is now available in gray-blue

Canon has updated its entry-level Pixma range of printers. The TS3750i series of all-in-one printers are the successor models to the TS3550i series, and come equipped with new WLAN security standards – as well as a snazzy new gray-blue colorway, if you're not a fan of boring black or white.

The Pixma TS3750i-series inkjet printers are equipped with a new WLAN module, bringing them bang up to date with the latest security standards, such as the WPA3 standard, to make printing even more secure. They also have an intelligent WLAN connection function, so that the printer automatically connects to the wireless access point with the best signal quality.

The TS3752i is the model to select if you fancy a modern gray-blue aesthetic, but if you'd prefer a more sober black or white look, the models to go for are the TS3750i and TS3751i respectively.

It has to be said that they don't compare to the best photo printers, but they are perfect for everyday printing tasks. They feature two FINE print heads that are particularly easy to change, while quick setup ensures the printers are ready to go in no time, and as with other printers in the Pixma range, they can be controlled via the Canon Print app. As with the previous models they replace, borderless printing is possible on photo paper in formats 10x15cm and up to 13x18 cm.

The new Pixma TS3750i-series sell for around £50.

This printer was released in North America in the summer as the Canon PIXMA TS3720 series, but so far can only be found in white or black, which retail for $50.

Canon Pixma TR4750i-series new colors

The TR4756i (pictured) is the gray-white variation, while the TR4755i is the gray-black model (Image credit: Canon)

Canon has also updated the color options for the TR4750i series. Previously only available in black and white, the TR4755i is now available as a model in gray-black and the TR4756i is now in gray-white.

These 4-in-1 multifunctional systems feature a flatbed scanner, so they can copy, print, scan and even fax, should you ever feel the need. Canon says they are even more user-friendly than their predecessors, with an automatic paper feeder for up to 20 sheets and automatic double-sided printing included in the features list.

The Pixma TR4750i series printers sell for around £70. In the US, this is sold as the Pixma TR4720 series and is available in white or black for an RRP of $99.99.