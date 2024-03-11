Canon announces new, space-saving multifunction photo printer

Canon has revealed a new, space-saving four-in-one multifunction printer. The PIXMA TR7650 can print, copy, scan and fax, and it features a 20-sheet auto document feeder for automated scanning, photocopying and faxing. Inside, the print system utilises five individual ink tanks (C, M, Y, K, plus pigment black) with optional high-yield XL and XXL cartridges also available for more cost-effective volume printing.

(Image credit: Canon)

The TR7650 is capable of borderless photo printing on a variety of paper sizes up to and including A4, at a maximum resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi, and there's the option of automatic 2-sided printing. Colour print speed is rated at approximately 10.0 images per minute, and a borderless 6x4" photo print is said to print in around 37 seconds.

(Image credit: Canon)

The PIXMA TR7650 is opperated by a 7.5cm colour touch screen mounted on a tilting front control panel. The printer is compatible with the Canon PRINT app, as well as Apple AirPrint and Mopria for Android. This, combined with Wi-Fi connectivity initialised by QR code, means the TR7650 is ready for seamless photo printing from smartphones and tablets. Cloud printing from Dropbox, Google Drive and Evernote is also possible, all from a device measuring a relatively compact 438 x 350 x 190mm.

The Canon PIXMA TR7650 will go on sale in April, priced at £179.99/€199.99.