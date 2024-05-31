Boffins develop radically new image sensor... that Sigma tried 20 YEARS ago!

Could the essence of the Foveon X3 sensor be due a come-back? Swiss scientists seem to think so

Photo showing the construction of a new type of image sensor
(Image credit: Empa)

Photographic image sensors are continually evolving, with technologies like stacked sensors, pixel binning and RYYB sensor arrays all touted as having improved image quality to some extent. However, all these advances have essentially been tweaks of the same Bayer sensor formula, which arranges the red, green and blue elements of a sensor's pixels adjacent to each other in a grid formation. Then a color filtration layer above the pixels ensures each R/G/B photodiode only absorbs the light wavelength it's supposed to.

A conventional Bayer sensor array on the right, illustrating how a relatively small portion of the overall sensor array is dedicated to each color. (Image credit: Sigma)

