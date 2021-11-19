Black Friday price slash on Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III now just $1499

Released in 2020, the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is the third version of Olympus' sports and actions cameras and now you can save $300 ahead of the Black Friday camera deals. The OM-D E-M1 III is one of the best Olympus cameras you can buy due to its compact size, fast continuous burst mode and industry-leading 7.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and now it's just $1499 from Adorama.

With a $300 saving on the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III you'll be able to buy one of the best Micro Four Thirds lenses so you can get shooting straight away! Olympus is known for building good quality, compact cameras that are perfect for people who don't want to carry lots of weight, thanks to its 2X crop factor.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is aimed at sports and wildlife photographers who need accurate autofocus and a fast continuous burst mode. It has 7.5 stops of image stabilization and is capable of handheld astrophotography. There are in-body modes for focus stacking and focus bracketing and it has a weather sealing rating of IPX1.

There are lots of customizable buttons and joysticks which make operating and handling very streamlined. It benefits from a fully-articulated screen and an EVF 2.36 million dot viewfinder.

It's the perfect camera for traveling, bird watching, sports photography or even as a day-to-day camera for a photography enthusiast and for less than $1,500 it's a very attractive deal.

