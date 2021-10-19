Best Nikon Black Friday deals in 2021

If you're scoping for Nikon gear, you're in luck – the best Nikon Black Friday deals are almost upon us!

With but a few short weeks to go until the sales bonanza rolls around, we expect some Nikon Black Friday to appear soon – especially since the Black Friday camera deals aren't just a solo day of bargains any more, but the start of a sprawling season of savings.

No matter whether you're looking to invest in one of the best Nikon cameras, purchase a new Nikon lens for your DSLR or Nikon Z lens for your Z system body, we expect some exciting Nikon Black Friday deals start to appearing soon.

While it's still a little early to see the savings pop up, it won't be long until this article will be stuffed with them. Black Friday 2020 showed us that some of the best Nikon Black Friday deals actually appear before the official day itself (and then, of course, there are the best Cyber Monday camera deals to look forward to!).

So, if you're looking to snap up the best bargains possible, we'd recommend bookmarking this article and checking back periodically.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The official date for Black Friday 2021 is 26 November. However, as mentioned previously, we'll be expecting some of the best Nikon Black Friday deals to pop up before then. However, with the savings season seemingly getting longer and longer each year, don't forget that Cyber Monday will be just a few days after Black Friday on 29 November – and then we'll still have the regular Christmas savings to look forward to after that!

What Nikon Black Friday deals should I expect?

The Nikon Z50 could be the subject of savings over the next few weeks

It's impossible to predict exactly what Nikon Black Friday deals we'll be seeing come Black Friday. However, we can make an educated guess based on what bargains were available on Black Friday 2020 and what deals we've seen so far during 2021.

With the Big N having recently launched the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II, we would expect there to be some discounts on the original Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7 tag team of full-frame mirrorless cameras.

At the same time, the newly released Nikon Z fc has been a blockbuster success for the manufacturer. As a slickly packaged redesign of 2019's Nikon Z50, we could well see savings on the original APS-C camera now that it's a couple of years old.

It's not just mirrorless cameras, though – we expect some of the best DSLRs to be on offer as well, whether it's one of the best beginner cameras like the Nikon D3500, or one of the best professional cameras like the Nikon D850.

And of course, we expect Nikon lenses for DSLRs as well as Nikon Z lenses for the Z-system cameras to see some savings as well, so you should be able to grab some glass as well as (or instead of) a new camera.

Where will I find the best Nikon Black Friday deals?

If you're looking for the best Nikon Black Friday deals, then we'd recommend bookmarking this page and checking back every so often. This is because we'll be rounding up the best Nikon deals as soon as we see them and posting them right here. However, you can also check out some of the current deals running at retailers such as B&H and Adorama below.

• Adorama: Deals on Nikon cameras, consoles & electronics

• B&H Photo Video: Serious savings on Nikon cameras

• Walmart: Save money on a new Nikon camera body

• Amazon: Nikon cameras available with Amazon's top service

