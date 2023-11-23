Best Black Friday binocular deals - my top picks in the holiday sales

By Chris George
published

Which pair do you pick? Here is our choice of the best binocular deals so far this Black Friday

Black Friday binocular deals
(Image credit: Canon)
Jump to:

This year, it seems, binoculars have been one of the most popular things that people have been searching for. Available at practically every budget you could name, they are a great gift - and perfect for the nature watcher or sports enthusiast.

Thankfully there are some great Black Friday deals available already, including $330 off Celestron Echelon 20x70 binoculars in the US and £230 off Canon 10x20 IS binoculars in the UK.

I have put together a list of some of our favorites that I have spotted so far in the sales… based on the tests we do on this site, including this guide to image stabilized binoculars, and on my decades of experience as a bird watcher.

Keep a close eye on our live blog for all the latest Black Friday deals.

🇺🇸 Best Black Friday Binocular deals in the US

Celestron Outland X 10x50 binoculars |

Celestron Outland X 10x50 binoculars | was $149.95 | now $103.45
Save $46 at Amazon  These rubberized 10x binos are fogproof and waterproof - making them a great budget choice for the great outdoors.

View Deal
Celestron Outland X 8x42 binoculars |

Celestron Outland X 8x42 binoculars | was $99.95 | now $56.85
Save $43 at Amazon Looking for a sturdy pair of binoculars? This pair from Celestron could be right up your alley. Featuring 8x magnification and designed to withstand all weather conditions, the Outland X features prisms made of BaK-4 glass for enhanced color fidelity. 

View Deal
Canon 10x32 IS Binoculars |

Canon 10x32 IS Binoculars | was $1,099 | now $899
Save $200 at Amazon If you are looking for possibly the best image-stabilized binoculars on the market to date, these are the ones for you. Offering a great 10x32 magnification you can be sure you make crystal clear sightings of wildlife from a far distance, and with the added IS built-in your sighting will be shake-free too.

View Deal
Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 |

Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 | was $199.95| now $130.33
Save $69 at Amazon These big magnification binoculars that are suitable for lowlight surveillance, watching distant wildlife, or for star gazing. Supplied with a tripod adaptor and a carrying case.

View Deal
Steiner Marine 7x50 Binoculars |

Steiner Marine 7x50 Binoculars | was $374.99 | now $281.30
Save $93 at Amazon on this great pair of marine binoculars that will keep your sightings ship-shaped with brilliant clarity thanks to the high-contrast lenses used in construction.

View Deal
Celestron Echelon 20x70 |

Celestron Echelon 20x70 | was $1,129.95 | now $799.20
Save $330 at Amazon on this brilliant pair of binoculars that are suitable for long-range bird watching or observing things a bit more closer to home.

View Deal

🇬🇧 UK Black Friday Binocular deals

Celestron DX ED 8x42 Binoculars|

Celestron DX ED 8x42 Binoculars| was £219.99| now £195.99
Save £20 at Amazon With clear edge-to-edge clarity with excellent colour correction, these are a perfect set of binoculars that can focus as close as 6.5 feet, offering the perfect solution for bird or wildlife spotting close up or into the distance.

View Deal
Canon 10x20 IS binoculars |

Canon 10x20 IS binoculars | was £589.99 | now £359
Save £230 at Amazon These are a really light pair of image-stabilized binoculars that give you a portable shake-free solution to viewing distant subjects. Best suited to daylight use.

View Deal
Celestron Skymaster 20x80 Binoculars |

Celestron Skymaster 20x80 Binoculars | was £189.99 | now £161.99
Save £28 at Amazon Built for stargazing, these amazing pair of binoculars offer a portable alternative to a telescope with a wider field of view best suited for observing star clusters and the moon.

View Deal
Olympus 8-16x40 S zoom binoculars |

Olympus 8-16x40 S zoom binoculars | was £109 | now £79.99
Save £30 at Amazon The unusual zoom capability of these binoculars can be of particular appeal to birdwatchers - and with a wide 40mm objective lens, they are suitable for low-light viewing too.

View Deal

