Best Black Friday binocular deals - my top picks in the holiday sales

This year, it seems, binoculars have been one of the most popular things that people have been searching for. Available at practically every budget you could name, they are a great gift - and perfect for the nature watcher or sports enthusiast.

Thankfully there are some great Black Friday deals available already, including $330 off Celestron Echelon 20x70 binoculars in the US and £230 off Canon 10x20 IS binoculars in the UK.

I have put together a list of some of our favorites that I have spotted so far in the sales… based on the tests we do on this site, including this guide to image stabilized binoculars, and on my decades of experience as a bird watcher.

🇺🇸 Best Black Friday Binocular deals in the US

Celestron Outland X 10x50 binoculars | was $149.95 | now $103.45

Save $46 at Amazon These rubberized 10x binos are fogproof and waterproof - making them a great budget choice for the great outdoors.

Celestron Outland X 8x42 binoculars | was $99.95 | now $56.85

Save $43 at Amazon Looking for a sturdy pair of binoculars? This pair from Celestron could be right up your alley. Featuring 8x magnification and designed to withstand all weather conditions, the Outland X features prisms made of BaK-4 glass for enhanced color fidelity.

Canon 10x32 IS Binoculars | was $1,099 | now $899

Save $200 at Amazon If you are looking for possibly the best image-stabilized binoculars on the market to date, these are the ones for you. Offering a great 10x32 magnification you can be sure you make crystal clear sightings of wildlife from a far distance, and with the added IS built-in your sighting will be shake-free too.

Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 | was $199.95 | now $130.33

Save $69 at Amazon These big magnification binoculars that are suitable for lowlight surveillance, watching distant wildlife, or for star gazing. Supplied with a tripod adaptor and a carrying case.



Steiner Marine 7x50 Binoculars | was $374.99 | now $281.30

Save $93 at Amazon on this great pair of marine binoculars that will keep your sightings ship-shaped with brilliant clarity thanks to the high-contrast lenses used in construction.

Celestron Echelon 20x70 | was $1,129.95 | now $799.20

Save $330 at Amazon on this brilliant pair of binoculars that are suitable for long-range bird watching or observing things a bit more closer to home.

🇬🇧 UK Black Friday Binocular deals

Celestron DX ED 8x42 Binoculars| was £219.99 | now £195.99

Save £20 at Amazon With clear edge-to-edge clarity with excellent colour correction, these are a perfect set of binoculars that can focus as close as 6.5 feet, offering the perfect solution for bird or wildlife spotting close up or into the distance.

Canon 10x20 IS binoculars | was £589.99 | now £359

Save £230 at Amazon These are a really light pair of image-stabilized binoculars that give you a portable shake-free solution to viewing distant subjects. Best suited to daylight use.

Celestron Skymaster 20x80 Binoculars | was £189.99 | now £161.99

Save £28 at Amazon Built for stargazing, these amazing pair of binoculars offer a portable alternative to a telescope with a wider field of view best suited for observing star clusters and the moon.

Olympus 8-16x40 S zoom binoculars | was £109 | now £79.99

Save £30 at Amazon The unusual zoom capability of these binoculars can be of particular appeal to birdwatchers - and with a wide 40mm objective lens, they are suitable for low-light viewing too.

