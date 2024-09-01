"I feel like I'm in Big Brother" – the trouble with home security cameras!

I was delighted to be given three cameras to review for Digital Camera World. My lodger? Well, 'delighted' would be a stretch. 'When are they coming down?' she asked suspiciously.
I had really been hoping not to have to take them down at all, and allow the three new devices to monitor my house along with my Ring cameras. I suffer from extreme anxiety, and being able to view the house remotely and check that it was still standing would have done a lot to calm my nerves.
But I didn't reckon on a paranoid lodger: 'I feel like I'm in Big Brother,' she complained. 'I'm not even on social media. I'm a very private person.'
She's also a lovely person and I was desperate to make her happy and keep her living here, so I tried to assuage her fears. 'The garden one [the IMOU Knight] can't actually film you through the bi-fold doors,' I told her, bringing up the app on my phone and showing her the screen. She waved at the garden camera and frowned when she could see movement.
As for the Eufy Indoor Cam S350, it apparently looked like a 'scary robot'. The Blink Mini 2, on the other hand, was thankfully too small for my lodger to have noticed it.
