These amazing images will make you want to photograph Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, before it's too late

By
published

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS continues to delight astrophotographers and there's still time to capture the fleeting celestial event

Comet C/2023 A3 - Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is seen in the sky above the artwork Dodekalitten at Lolland southern Zealand, Denmark on October 22, 2024. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS above Dodekalitten, Lolland, Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images / Mads Claus Rasmussen)

Although Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS' star is fading, it's still very possible to photograph the year's most magnificent comet before it disappears for millennia. And here's the proof. This stunning photograph (above) courtesy of Mads Claus Rasmussen was captured on October 22 on the Danish island of Lolland. The excellent foreground interest is a monument called Dodekalitten, which frames the comet and its glorious tail beautifully.

The comet was projected to be at its brightest around October 12 when it passed closest to Earth and it certainly didn't disappoint. And despite a brief interference from the Hunter's 'supermoon' full moon, spoiling dark skies, the comet is once again ripe for the picking as far as astrophotographers are concerned.

