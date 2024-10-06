The Camera Never Lies… or does it? UK exhibition considers the power of documentary photography

I think you can take ‘the camera never lies’ as a question and as a statement of fact. The fact that you know the reality, that someone has made every single image that you see, and the images are not AI-generated, they have been made by a person who has opinions and whose history defines what they choose to put in or leave out of the frame. And I think that’s important to remember.

When they were shooting on film, a photographer would make the picture and send the film back. Much later, the photographer would see their images in print, by which time picture editors would have selected what got printed.

Think about Robert Capa’s ‘The Falling Soldier’, taken during the Spanish Civil War. He made that picture when he was 21 and probably didn’t see it for a long time after it was actually shot. By the time it was published and had become such an iconic image, he’d lost control of it. Then there’s also the whole aspect of who took the picture and what their background or politics was.

There are two prints of the Soviet flag flying over the Reichstag [by Yevgeny Khaldei, shown on the ground floor]: the one that was released initially shows a soldier with watches on both of his wrists.

The implication of this was that the soldiers were looting. So that print was pulled and a second print was released, where one of the watches had been dodged out and the sky burned in to make the picture much more dramatic.

So to think that photography is objective, or has ever been, is ludicrous. We have always been able to manipulate pictures somehow, even by what we choose to include in the frame.

The Kevin Carter picture [‘Famine in Sudan, vulture watching starving child’] is another classic example. It shows a boy lying on the ground in a state of starvation with a vulture in the background; Carter got so much criticism about this picture that he later killed himself.

The reality was that the picture was shot in a feeding centre: if he had moved his camera slightly to the right, you would have seen that the child wasn’t on its own and he was actually almost as safe as he could possibly be.

I very much doubt that Carter just walked away and left the child there with a vulture, but making that picture was important because it makes the viewer have to think.

When you’re a photographer and you’re confronted with these situations your job is to produce pictures which will mean something back home. If the photographer picked the child up and never took the picture, then that picture would never have existed.

I think it’s really important to remember what our roles are as photographers. I know that photographers do get involved in some situations, but they’re not there caring little about what’s going on.

They do what they can but often it’s very limited. We don’t carry food with us; we’re there to document what’s happening.