The Camera Never Lies… or does it? UK exhibition considers the power of documentary photography

First part of a series called ‘What is Truth’ focuses on the role of photography in shaping the narrative of global events

A section of the &#039;main wall&#039; displaying iconic photojournalism photos at The Camera Never Lies exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre in Norwich, England
(Image credit: Future / Niall Hampton)

Showing some of the past century’s iconic documentary photographs, The Camera Never Lies is an exhibition running at the Sainsbury Centre in Norwich, England. 

Open 20 October 20, it is one of the strands in a six-part series of programming that considers the question ‘What is Truth’? 

Portrait photograph of photographic curator and former photojournalist Harriet Logan
Harriet Logan

Harriet Logan worked as a photojournalist for a variety of publications including The Sunday Times Magazine. She covered many global conflicts in the 1990s and 2000s, including assignments in Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan. Turning to advertising after having children, Logan became a collector, acquiring many iconic prints of photojournalism. These have formed the basis of The Incite Project, a collection supporting photographers who seek social and political change.

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

