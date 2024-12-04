Northern Lights dance with volcanoes & meteors in “unprecedented” photos from 2024

Abnormally high solar activity treated photographers with multiple light shows over the course of 2025, even from southern locations

A photograph of the northern lights with meteors and the milky way over a house on a rocky shore
(Image credit: Uroš Fink / Northern Lights Photographer of the Year)

The fluctuating solar cycle means the odds of seeing the northern lights increase every 11 years or so – and with 2024 at peak levels, photographers around the world were able to capture a rare amount of color and detail in the night sky phenomenon. Every year, travel photography blog Capture the Atlas selects 25 of the best Aurora images of the year. But, thanks to the peak in the solar cycle, this year’s collection of images shows what Capture the Atlas editor Dan Zafra says is an “unprecedented” level of detail and in more locations than before.

The 2024 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year honors 25 different photographers from 15 different nationalities (and, yes, despite the name, the Southern Lights are featured in the contest too). The contest’s seventh annual year features more rare locations that seldom get to spot the lights across the night sky as far south as 28 degrees north latitude, including Arizona, California, Spain, Chilean Patagonia, Namibia, Madeira Island and Tenerife.

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

