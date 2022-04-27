GuruShots: winning photographs from the Beautiful Flowers competition

We teamed up with online photo game GuruShots to showcase the very best images from the 'Beautiful Flowers' competition
(Image credit: Erin Tolchin - United States)
Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.
By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.
GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro and Lensbaby.
With the Beautiful Flowers Challenge, we wanted you to show off your best shots of blooming buds, petals and more – as long as florals were the theme!
The winning images didn't disappoint, and we enjoyed seeing painterly backgrounds (Guru's Top Pick), water droplets (09) and frame-filling portraits (10). We recommend scrolling through all the images to view a serene display.
The 20 highest ranked images will be published in N-Photo magazine, and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.
Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Beautiful Flowers contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery of stunning entries.
To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com.
