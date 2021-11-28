Cyber Monday GoPro deals: top discounts on the world's most famous action camera!

Refresh

Is the GoPro Hero8 still worth getting? Yes, it is – it all comes down to price. If you want to see how the specs compare, see our in-depth GoPro Hero8 vs 9 Black comparison. • US DEAL The Hero8 Black is still a great action camera, and the best US price we've seen so far is not from the GoPro store this time, but from B&H, where you can get the GoPro Hero8 Black for just $249.99 – but that deal ends at close of play on Cyber Monday. • US DEAL You can still get a good deal at the GoPro store, though, because although the GoPro Hero8 Black price is $279.98, that does include a 1-year GoPro subscription worth $70 in itself, so if you take that into account the price is lower still. • UK DEAL In the UK, the GoPro Hero8 Black is £259.98 with a free 1-year subscription at the GoPro store. We'll keep looking but, to be honest, we're not sure we're going to find a better deal than that.

(Image credit: GoPro) Is the Hero9 Black worth getting? Yes and no! So like a lot of other camera makers, GoPro keeps older models on sale at lower prices to get new users into the system. And the fact is that the previous GoPro Hero 9 is a great camera in itself. We've published an in-depth GoPro Hero9 Black vs Hero10 Black comparison that shows the older model isn't so far behind the new one. However, right now the GoPro Hero9 Black is $349.98 direct from GoPro – that's exactly the same price as the Hero10! So in principle the Hero9 Black may become available at lower prices than the Hero10 Black and be worth considering, but while they are the same price, it's no contest!

Is the Hero10 Black Accessories bundle worth getting? Well let's see what you get. It includes the GoPro Hero10 Black itself (obviously), plus the Magnetic Swivel Clip, spare battery, Shorty grip/mini-tripod, a 32GB V30 microSD card and a camera case. That collection of kit only adds $50 to the US price and £50 to the UK price, so that sounds like a great deal all on its own!

UK DEAL: UK buyers can get the same great discount. Here, the GoPro Hero10 Black is £329.98 direct from GoPro, which is a £200 saving and includes a 1-year GoPro subscription, while the GoPro Hero10 Black Accessories bundle is £379.98 – that's a £270 saving!

(Image credit: GoPro) US DEAL: So let's kick off with the best deal we've yet to find on the GoPro that everyone wants – the GoPro Hero10 Black. You can save a huge $200 when you get the Hero10 Black for $349.98 direct from GoPro, or an even more impressive $270 when you go for the $399.98 Accessories Bundle. The GoPro site really is the best place to go right now for the Hero10 Black. If you take out the GoPro Subscription trial you save $100, PLUS you get a free additional battery, case, Shorty tripod grip, & Swivel Clamp if you choose the Accessories bundle. The free trial to GoPro's VIP subscription service gets you unlimited cloud storage to your footage, generous discounts on accessories and a camera replacement service. You can cancel this add-on in the second year (that otherwise costs $60).