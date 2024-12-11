The next camera I buy won't be a camera, but the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

The thought of creating 'content' for social media has always filled me with dread, but in a world where content is king, the time has come to embrace it – and I think I've found the perfect solution (for me)!

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are not just a stylish accessory, they offer vertical POV video recording without the hassle of strapping a camera to my head or chest. This creative approach allows me to effortlessly record short-form video content for platforms like TikTok and Instagram, showcasing behind-the-scenes footage of my photography process.

POV content is hugely popular on social media because it gives viewers an inside look at how a photographer moves, thinks, and captures their subjects – like experiencing a real-time tutorial. If I’m delving into content creation, this is the exact approach I want to take, sharing my insights while shooting. Providing value to my audience is just as essential as highlighting my work, creating a win-win scenario for everyone involved.

Ray-Ban x Meta Smart Glasses (Image credit: Ray-Ban)

So why the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses over a traditional camera or action camera setup?

One major advantage is their incredible ease of use. A simple double tap on the glasses arm allows me to start recording vertical POV content in 1080p at 30 frames per second instantly. While a higher resolution would be nice, Full HD is more than adequate for short-form content viewed on mobile devices, especially when edited into an exciting video sequence. Plus, since the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses are glasses, I can record hands-free without the worry of being featured on the 'Influencers in the Wild' Instagram page!

This feature resonates with me for two primary reasons. Firstly, I often feel a bit self-conscious walking around with a camera strapped to me or vlogging directly into a camera. By having the camera integrated into the glasses, I can eliminate that awkwardness and focus on what truly matters – capturing engaging content!

Secondly, the main reason the Ray-Ban Meta appeals to me is their ability to document my interactions and instructions while photographing a model during a portrait or fashion shoot, all without putting an intrusive second camera in front of them. This leads to more authentic and genuine interactions, which is essential in my photographic approach – and the same applies to video, making these glasses an ideal tool for me.

It’s also crucial to highlight that, while more discreet than a traditional video camera, these glasses are designed with privacy in mind. A bright LED light on the front indicates when recording, ensuring that users can’t capture footage without people being aware. A safeguard sensor even prevents recording if the light is obstructed (say with tape by a malicious user), maintaining ethical standards.

Starting at $299 / £299, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are competitively priced, not far from regular Ray-Ban sunglasses. For that investment, I’m getting not only a fashionable accessory but also a camera, speakers, and AI assistance.

