Sony is the second-biggest camera brand in the world. Here’s why I think it doesn’t get more love from photographers

Models such as the Sony A7R VI are camera you admire than fall in love with

In second place to Canon only, in terms of total sales and shipment numbers, yet arguably in pole position for its sensor technology with more than 50% market share, Sony is without question a massive presence in the photographic world.

But it’s rarely a brand that I get excited about, or by. You may feel the same. Why?

As part of my attempt at an answer I’ll acknowledge there is something very competent about Sony. Impressive even, given the consistent quality of its products. Pioneering too, in that it was the first company to bring a full-frame mirrorless camera to market back in 2013, when the Alpha series A7 and A7R were unveiled, following on from the previous year’s fixed-lens Cyber-shot RX1.

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13 years on, however, and Canon and Nikon also have comprehensive full-frame interchangeable-lens mirrorless ranges. So that period of Sony feeling in any way special to photographers was short lived. But is that on its own why I don’t feel much love or loyalty to the brand?

Probably not.

Sony introduced the first-ever full-frame mirrorless camera with the A7 back in 2013 (Image credit: Sony)

Turning the clock back further, Sony notably purchased Konica Minolta’s imaging expertise to fast track the launch of its own Alpha DSLR series in 2006. Again, at that time this felt like a real statement of intent and display of manufacturing might. But am I subconsciously still unable to shake a feeling that Sony hasn’t quite paid its dues, by not starting from scratch itself? Brand heritage must be earnt, not just bought, surely.

Or maybe it is something more superficial. Something about the angular, utilitarian and almost at times brutalist and perfunctory design of Sony’s cameras that doesn’t give me that pang of nostalgia that say, an OM System PEN or Leica rangefinder camera does? With its consumer electronics background, Sony does appear to focus on function rather than form, and care about capability rather than craft.

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And what about the output of Sony’s cameras themselves? Is there something clinical and sterile about the appearance of its images that lacks the inherent warmth of competing brands? Or is that all in my head?

It may just be it’s a combination of the above, that, when compared with legacy players, Sony feels more like a brand to admire and less like a brand to love. Recent releases including the Alpha 7R VI and the upcoming FX5 have done little to shake that feeling.

So, what now? Should Sony embrace what the others have got right? Should a usually future-facing electronics brand instead go enthusiastically retro?