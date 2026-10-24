Sony is the second-biggest camera brand in the world. Here’s why I think it doesn’t get more love from photographers
The electronics giant has a massive market presence and some brilliant products, but for whatever reason its cameras don’t inspire the same fervour as the traditional photo brands. Why?
In second place to Canon only, in terms of total sales and shipment numbers, yet arguably in pole position for its sensor technology with more than 50% market share, Sony is without question a massive presence in the photographic world.
But it’s rarely a brand that I get excited about, or by. You may feel the same. Why?
As part of my attempt at an answer I’ll acknowledge there is something very competent about Sony. Impressive even, given the consistent quality of its products. Pioneering too, in that it was the first company to bring a full-frame mirrorless camera to market back in 2013, when the Alpha series A7 and A7R were unveiled, following on from the previous year’s fixed-lens Cyber-shot RX1.
13 years on, however, and Canon and Nikon also have comprehensive full-frame interchangeable-lens mirrorless ranges. So that period of Sony feeling in any way special to photographers was short lived. But is that on its own why I don’t feel much love or loyalty to the brand?
Probably not.
Turning the clock back further, Sony notably purchased Konica Minolta’s imaging expertise to fast track the launch of its own Alpha DSLR series in 2006. Again, at that time this felt like a real statement of intent and display of manufacturing might. But am I subconsciously still unable to shake a feeling that Sony hasn’t quite paid its dues, by not starting from scratch itself? Brand heritage must be earnt, not just bought, surely.
Or maybe it is something more superficial. Something about the angular, utilitarian and almost at times brutalist and perfunctory design of Sony’s cameras that doesn’t give me that pang of nostalgia that say, an OM System PEN or Leica rangefinder camera does? With its consumer electronics background, Sony does appear to focus on function rather than form, and care about capability rather than craft.
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And what about the output of Sony’s cameras themselves? Is there something clinical and sterile about the appearance of its images that lacks the inherent warmth of competing brands? Or is that all in my head?
It may just be it’s a combination of the above, that, when compared with legacy players, Sony feels more like a brand to admire and less like a brand to love. Recent releases including the Alpha 7R VI and the upcoming FX5 have done little to shake that feeling.
So, what now? Should Sony embrace what the others have got right? Should a usually future-facing electronics brand instead go enthusiastically retro?
Gavin has over 30 years’ experience of writing about photography and television. He is currently the editor of British Photographic Industry News, and previously served as editor of Which Digital Camera and deputy editor of Total Digital Photography.
He has also written for a wide range of publications including T3, BBC Focus, Empire, NME, Radio Times, MacWorld, Computer Active, What Digital Camera and the Rough Guide books.
With his wealth of knowledge, Gavin is well placed to recognize great camera deals and recommend the best products in Digital Camera World’s buying guides. He also writes on a number of specialist subjects including binoculars and monoculars, spotting scopes, microscopes, trail cameras, action cameras, body cameras, filters and cameras straps.
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