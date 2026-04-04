Panasonic Lumix S9 camera drops to its lowest price ever!

In terms of size and looks the Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the best full-frame compact cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up this camera camera body in a choice of two different colours for £719. Only the blue and white models are priced at this amazing price (other colours are available but will cost more).

Save £280 Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens: was £999 now £719 at Park Cameras The blue Panasonic LUMIX S9 combines full-frame power with stylish design, delivering exceptional image quality and 6K video performance in a compact, creator-friendly body that stands out from the crowd.

💰 Great bang for your buck

✅ Powerful compact camera

🎬 Open gate 6K video

❌ No headphone jack

Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.

The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.

Check out our guide to the best lenses for the Panasonic S9