In omitting a viewfinder, the Canon EOS R6 V camera misses the mark for me

Among the 21 RF-mount Canon cameras launched since 2018, newest among them is the Canon EOS R6 V – with the V indicating a ‘video first’ approach and mindset.

The camera has as many similarities with the Cinema EOS range, specifically the Canon EOS C50 – but this is smaller and lighter.

But one thing, however, that the ‘V’ in the camera’s nomenclature doesn’t indicate is the presence of a ‘viewfinder’. It has none – just a 3-inch, 1.62 million-dot rear LCD screen.

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Yes, its maker will argue that this full-frame camera is designed to be used handheld, possibly at arm’s length, by influencers, and therefore an eye-level viewfinder wasn’t a development priority. But there’s not even an option to add an external viewfinder as an accessory, should users wish to do so, which feels like an opportunity overlooked.

More positively, a basic boxy shape may more readily fit a variety of camera cages and rigs. And, staying with practical concerns, the space usually reserved for an EVF has given way to a cooling fan to enable extended recording times without interruption.

And yet, thanks to the generous 32.5MP sensor at its heart – inherited from the C50 and R6 Mark III – the Canon EOS R6 V is also a very capable stills camera. Photos can be captured at full resolution up to 40fps, partly because it uses an electronic, as opposed to mechanical, shutter.

The lack of a mechanical shutter will also gaslight some photography purists.

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Image credit: Canon Image credit: Canon Image credit: Canon

Given that the R6 V could justifiably be considered a hybrid device, it does underline my question as to why Canon has limited its appeal by not providing an eye-level viewfinder for those who prefer to shoot that way – or at least want to have the option, on occasion.

The body-only price is still considerable, even for those who do want to primarily luxuriate in 7K 60p video recording, 4K 60p oversampled or up to 120p slow-motion footage.

Canon’s promotional tagline for the EOS R6 V is "loved for handheld creative brilliance". So why limit that creativity? I can’t help but feel it would have been adored if only, like the R6 Mark III, it had provided a viewfinder as well – even as an optional extra.