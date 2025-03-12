Enabot EBO Air 2 home robot boasts upgraded camera and smarter smarts
The fun and friendly EBO Air 2 plays with pets, keeps an eye on the kids, and is a roving home security camera
Robot tech company Enabot has announced its latest home companion the EBO Air 2 – a wheeled robot that patrols your home, interacts with pets and entertains the family. Following on from the success of its predecessors the EBO Air and EBO SE, the new device introduces a raft of new features and upgrades, including 2K camera resolution, a wider field of view, increased pet interaction options and a customizable expression display.
The new robot is equipped with a 2K Ultra HD camera, compared with the the 1080p resolution of the previous model, and also has a wider angle of view that measures 137° diagonally, 115° horizontally and 60° vertically. IR-CUT enhanced vision delivers clearer detail, even after dark.
The EBO Air 2 is both a pet playmate and kids companion. A two-way talk function boasts Clear Voice AI Noise Cancellation to eliminate echo, static and background noise so the voice will always stay sharp, even in loud environments. It is equipped with a laser to captivate cats and hold their attention, and has multiple pet-play movements and sound effects built in, so users can set it up and play with their pet through the companion app.
Its tread-based wheels enable it to clear raised obstacles and navigate gentle slopes, and its anti-topple impact-resistant design enables it to withstand the attention of even the most boisterous pets. Advanced obstacle technology enables smooth navigation around household objects. And at just 9cm tall, it can easily navigate tight spaces, such as under furniture, to locate pets or lost items.
Light-up emoji interactions give the robot personality, with a range of eye expression lights from emoticons to letters, and users can create their own dot-matrix designs for the robot to wink, laugh, or show some love.
It automatically recharges itself when running low on battery power, backtracking its exact path to avoid getting lost while infrared guidance alignment enables it to locate its charging dock.
The EBO Air 2 can also provide peace of mind when away from the home. It has 24/7 video recording with smart playback so it can capture moment that users can view online. Motion detection triggers automatic recording and sends real-time push notifications for instant alerts. Unlike fixed security cameras, it can move around the whole home, leaving no blind spots, and turn on the spot for full 360° coverage.
With Device Sharing, multiple accounts are able to log in and view the clips. But when privacy is required, its One-Tap Privacy Mode enables users to tap it to disable the camera and microphone.
The EBO Air 2 will be available soon three glossy-finish color options – Robin Pink, Dove White and Jay Blue – and retails for $199/£199/AU$349. In the meantime, check out Enabot's other home robots.
