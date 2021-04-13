Popular

The best picture frames in 2021: hang your photographs in style

Show off your favorite images with one of the best picture frames money you can get right now

best picture frames
If you want to display your best photos properly, getting the best picture frames to go with them makes a lot of sense. The best online photo printing services can do this for you, of course, but you can also do it yourself by printing out out photos yourself to fit picture frames you want to choose or buy separately (we also have a guide to the best photo printers).

You can buy picture frames in all sorts of places, from home decor stores to your local craft shop or supermarket. But here we've scoured the web to find you a gorgeous selection of the best picture frames for showing off your pictures. 

Of course, you can go digital only and get one of the best digital photo frames on the market right now. These are making a real comeback as Wi-Fi has replaced the need for internal storage and made it possible to curate your image displays remotely.

For a lot of us, though, a framed, physical print has a unique appeal that a digital device can't match. So if you want to use the old-school way of showing off your photographs, here is our rundown of some of the best picture frames around right now… 

(Image credit: John Lewis)

01. Gallery Perfect Frames

Set of seven of the best picture frames for your walls

Reasons to buy
+Excellent value for money+Set of seven traditional picture frames+Variety of colors
Reasons to avoid
-Wall mount only 

If you've a series of cracking holiday or family photos, why not turn them into a eye-catching feature with this Gallery Perfect set of frames. One the best picture frames for walls we've seen, there's seven in total, which come in the following sizes: 

  • Four 6 x 8"(15 x 20cm) frame with 4 x 6" (10 x 15cm) mount
  • Two 8 x 10"(20 x 25cm) frame with 5 x 7" (13 x 18cm) mount
  • One 12 x 16"(30 x 40cm) frame with 8 x 12" (20 x 30cm) mount

The set also comes complete with two hanging templates, and it's available in a variety of colors – black, natural, white, grey and walnut – to suit any room. Stylish and excellent value for money, this is one picture frame arrangement that's hard to ignore.

(Image credit: Carrs)

02. Carrs Silver Frame

The best picture frame for something – or someone – special

Reasons to buy
+Beautiful, classic design+Available in a range of sizes
Reasons to avoid
-Expensive

The best picture frames don't distract from but enhance the image it holds, proved perfectly by this beautiful silver Carrs design picture frame. Mounted on a wood back, the silver edge is plain in its design and can stand both portrait and landscape. The particular model listed is 8 x 6" in size, but there are smaller and larger size options also available

It's by far the most expensive entry in our pick of the best frames, but if you've got an incredibly special photo that needs a home, this is well worth the investment. 

(Image credit: John Lewis)

03. Classic Black Picture Frame

Frame your pictures with this classic design

Reasons to buy
+Highly affordable+Classic design
Reasons to avoid
-Wall mount only

Ah, the classic black picture frame. A go-to design for many a photographer, this simple but elegant frame will help your color photography pop and give black and white photos a timeless feel. Highly affordable, this popular design is available in black, white and grey, and in the following sizes:

Well made and surprisingly affordable, this contemporary design offers a modern, uncluttered feel, perfect for showcasing your most precious memories.

(Image credit: All Things Brighton Beautiful)

04. Copper hanging picture frame

The best picture frames if you want a touch of nostalgia

Reasons to buy
+Affordable+Stylish
Reasons to avoid
-Acquired taste

At the other end of the spectrum are these vintage-style copper hanging frames from All Things Brighton Beautiful. Available in a variety of sizes, ranging from small (approx 4 x 6") to extra large (approx 11 x 14"), and in either portrait or landscape format, each frame is made from glass and antique zinc and finished off with either a rope or sari tie. 

Perfect for creating bespoke keepsakes of cherished moments, these are by no means your average best frames – and that's exactly why we like them. 

(Image credit: Umbra)

05. Umbra Luna Photo Art Display

The picture frame that's one-of-a-kind

Reasons to buy
+Good quality+Standout design
Reasons to avoid
-Too quirky for some-Cheaper multiframes available

If you really want your photos to stand out, putting them in this quirky Umbra Luna frame is sure to do it.  Available in black or white, this one-of-a-kind multi frame can hold nine 4 x 6" photographs, with the design allowing each to be opened individually for ease of use. It's more expensive than your average multi picture frame but the design is anything but ordinary and all the admiring looks it's sure to get will quickly make you forget the extra cost. 

(Image credit: Posh Totty Designs Creates)

06. Square multi picture frame

The best picture frame for Insta fans

Reasons to buy
+Excellent value for money+Can be personalised
Reasons to avoid
-Square images only

If you want to transport your Instagram grid into the real world, this charming multi picture frame is the perfect choice. The white 23 x 23cm design features 12 4 x 4cm square windows to place your chosen images, along with a text box beneath for a personalised message. 

A box design, this quality frame can be both hung or left free-standing. It also includes front protection with shatterproof plastic to help reduce the risk of breakages. 

(Image credit: Amazon)

07. Multi Picture Frames

The perfect way to make a feature wall out of photos

Reasons to buy
+26 frame pack+Excellent value+Assorted sizes
Reasons to avoid
-Not the best quality

There's nothing quite like a feature wall of incredible photos, and this gorgeous selection of wooden frames will help you do just that. Available in both black and brown, the set includes 26 picture frames at the following sizes:

  • Two x 24x19cm 
  • Five x 17x12cm 
  • Seven x 9 x14cm 
  • Twelve x 8x12cm

The price for these frames works out at $3 per frame. Not only the perfect solution for transforming that empty wall into a work of art but a bargain to boot too! 

(Image credit: Amazon)

08. New England Solid Oak frame

The best picture frames for that rustic feel

Reasons to buy
+Beautiful solid oak design+Varying sizes and picture format+Excellent quality
Reasons to avoid
-Some designs wall mount only

If your home has a rustic feel, this is one of the best picture frames to compliment your style. A solid oak design, this picture frame is both robust and beautiful, and offers space for five 4 x 6" photos in different formats. Want a different layout or size? The oak frame is also available in the following options:

It's worth noting the designs that offer multiple image options are wall mount only, while the standard single image picture frames can both freestand and be wall mounted either landscape or portrait. Ideal for any home, all frames are individually boxed, making them a perfect gift for that someone special.

(Image credit: Amazon)

09. Instagram Selfie Board Frame

The best picture frame for avid Insta fans

Reasons to buy
+Fun idea+Perfect for special occasions
Reasons to avoid
-Mostly one-off use

A slightly alternative option, but a brilliant picture frame for anyone Instagram obsessed. Pick from a number of different designs to suit the occasion, plus personalization options, including names, messages, hashtags etc, can be added to to make the frame extra special.

The Selfie Frame measures in at 508 x 717mm, made from high quality 5mm corrugated plastic, it's also fully water resistant, meaning you can get the perfect selfie come rain or shine.

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes

Kerrie Hughes is editor of Creative Bloq, the leading website for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D artists. Kerrie was staff writer for 3D World magazine before joining the Creative Bloq team in 2012. Since then she's written regularly for other publications, including ImagineFX and Computer Arts magazines.

