LIVE: Countdown begins to big reveal of first James Webb Telescope images
Watch TODAY at 14:00 PT/ 17:00 ET as NASA and President Joe Biden unveil one of the first James Webb Telescope images
By Beth Nicholls Contributions from Chris George published
The time has finally come... like Christmas day for the astronomy community, NASA will today share with the world one of the anticipated first-ever images produced by the newly launched James Webb Space Telescope (opens in new tab) (JWST)!
US President Joe Biden is expected to release one of Webb’s first images today, in a live stream preview event directly from the White House in Washington.
This is just the very beginning of what we can expect on Tuesday 12 July at 07:30 PT / 10:30 ET / 15:30 BST as all images from the JWST will be unveiled by NASA live for the world to see.
We're about to observe the universe as we've never experienced it before, a new worldview into the cosmos. Join us as we watch live the unveiling of a whole new perspective of space, a golden age in our universal understanding, and witness the first-light image release, captured by the most powerful telescope and space observatory ever to be launched into space.
Nearly time for the sneak peak…
This is the YouTube channel where you can watch Joe Biden show the first JWST image later today
This is NASA's official timeline for the announcements for today and tomorrow (times are are Eastern Time):
Monday, July 11
5 p.m. – President Joe Biden will release one of Webb’s first images in a preview event at the White House in Washington. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will provide remarks. A live stream of the event will be available on NASA TV. The image will be available simultaneously on NASA’s website.
Tuesday, July 12 (Image Release Day)
9:45 a.m. – Live, opening remarks by agency and Webb leadership will air on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website ahead of the first images release.
10:30 a.m. – Live coverage of the image release broadcast will air on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. The public also can watch live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and Daily Motion.
12:30 p.m. – Following the live broadcast, NASA and its partners will hold a joint media briefing at NASA Goddard. The briefing will livestream on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Participants include:
NASA's tweet announcing the times of the full reveal of the JWST images…
The wait is almost over! 🌟 The full set of Webb's first images & data will be revealed in less than 2 days. On July 12, watch our broadcast LIVE at 10:30 am ET (14:30 UTC) on any of @NASA’s streaming platforms, including Twitter. Count down with us: https://t.co/CfvDXKW8hG pic.twitter.com/mTnLs8ofdvJuly 11, 2022
On Friday last week, NASA revealed a list of the initial images that have been photographed with the new space telescope. These will include:
Carina Nebula: The Carina Nebula is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky, located approximately 7,600 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina. Nebulae are stellar nurseries where stars form. The Carina Nebula is home to many massive stars, several times larger than the Sun.
WASP-96 b (spectrum): WASP-96 b is a giant planet outside our solar system, composed mainly of gas. The planet, located nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth, orbits its star every 3.4 days. It has about half the mass of Jupiter, and its discovery was announced in 2014.
Southern Ring Nebula: The Southern Ring, or “Eight-Burst” nebula, is a planetary nebula – an expanding cloud of gas, surrounding a dying star. It is nearly half a light-year in diameter and is located approximately 2,000 light years away from Earth.
Stephan’s Quintet: About 290 million light-years away, Stephan’s Quintet is located in the constellation Pegasus. It is notable for being the first compact galaxy group ever discovered in 1877. Four of the five galaxies within the quintet are locked in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters.
SMACS 0723: Massive foreground galaxy clusters magnify and distort the light of objects behind them, permitting a deep field view into both the extremely distant and intrinsically faint galaxy populations.
NASA scientists have already seen the images that will be released today and tomorrow - and as we reported last week (opens in new tab), almost moving them to tears, we are told.
NASA’s deputy administrator, Pam Melroy, said "What I have seen moved me, as a scientist, as an engineer, and as a human being.”
