Save £71 on the Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 at Amazon

If you have been looking for the perfect portrait prime lens for your Olympus, Panasonic or other Micro Four Thirds camera, then head over to Amazon (opens in new tab) right now to get your hands on an Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 for just £179 – that's a bargain-busting £71 off!

Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8|was £250|now £179 (opens in new tab)
SAVE £71 This sleek 45mm f/1.8 is a 90mm (in 35mm equivalent) for Micro Four Thirds. This lens features a fast f/1.8 aperture that makes the difficulty working in low-light situations a thing of the past.
The Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 (review) (opens in new tab) is a sleek 90mm equivalent lens for Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras. The short telephoto focal length pairs with a bright f/1.8 maximum aperture to benefit working in low-light conditions, and also offers greater control over depth of field for producing selective focus effects. 

The optical construction of the lens incorporates two extra-high refractive index elements, which help to reduce distortion and spherical aberrations in order to realize notable sharpness and accurate rendering. Additionally, a Movie & Still Compatible (MSC) autofocus system is employed to deliver quick, quiet, and precise focusing performance to suit both video and photo applications.

"The Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 is the perfect pocketable portrait prime," we said in our review (opens in new tab). "This 90mm equivalent lens exemplifies the Olympus / OM System advantage and all the benefits of the Micro Four Thirds format: affordable, powerful, and small. It's sharp as a tack, compact as a couple of tins of lip balm, and it delivers incredible results even in low light. A must-have for Micro Four Thirds users."

Now with a wallet-saving £71 off, this lens is an absolute bargain at £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)right now!

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

