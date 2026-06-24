Bad headphones were ruining audio levels in my video edits, so I turned to Amazon and found a $127 replacement that even audiophiles rate

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X has a bit of a cult following among audiophiles. Simply put, you’ll struggle to get anything better for the price, and now that price has dropped to just $127.20 this Amazon Prime Day.

I’m guilty of spending a lot of my time (and money) on microphones and video-editing software, without taking the quality of my headphones seriously. Think about it, if you’ve nailed your audio with a quality microphone, the last thing you want to do is ruin it in the edit by messing up audio levels because you’re using a cheap pair of headphones.

Save 20% ($31.80) Audio-Technica ATH-M50X: was $159 now $127.20 at Amazon The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X is a durable pair of closed-back headphones which boasts great sound quality, swivelling ear cups, and a folding design. If you’re looking for a step up from your consumer headphones, you’re unlikely to find a better blend of affordability and quality.

So, I did a little research and as somebody who doesn’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on headphones, especially as I’m likely to travel with them, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X came out on top. These wired headphones have become renowned for their blend of affordability and quality. Sure, they’re not going to satisfy a serious audiophile, but they’re an affordable pair of cans that audiophiles at least appreciate in the same way that many Rolex and Omega owners can appreciate a good Casio G-Shock.

If you do your own research, you might be tempted to pick up a pair of open-back headphones, which are often cited as providing better sound quality but leak more audio out and let more background noise in. As such, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X’s traditional closed-back design is much more suited to content creators on the go.

These headphones also have an impedance of 38 ohms, which means they can be plugged straight into devices without an amplifier, while also offering better quality audio than your average consumer headphones. The cups also swivel 180 degrees so you can free an ear without having to remove the headphones entirely.