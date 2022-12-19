Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16

Cast off the restraints of a tethered desktop with this mobile powerhouse

By Mark White
published
Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16
A truly impressive device that offers creative freedom. However, for the price, some of the ‘optional extras’ really should have been included in the box.

Pros

  • +

    All-in-one monitor and touchscreen drawing tablet

  • +

    16inch and 13inch options

Cons

  • -

    Professional level pricing

The MobileStudio Pro is a multi-tasker’s dream. The pen computer lets you take your work on the go, and has the processing power to enable you to run multiple 2D, 3D and video-editing software at the same time. Available in 13in and 16in options, it’s the perfect choice for professional artists, photographers, and designers – but with prices starting at $2,599.95, you had better make sure it’s the workstation for you.

Inside the box, you’ll receive a power pack and cable, a quick start guide, a cleaning cloth, and one of its biggest selling points – the top-of-its-class Pro Pen 2, with case, nibs, and color rings. 

The Pro Pen 2 really makes the drawing experience feel natural on the MobileStudio Pro, as there is virtually no lag and no parallax. The matte screen of the tablet adds to the authentic drawing experience as well as boasting an Ultra HD display from a powerful 4GB GDDR5 graphics card.

Specifications

Display size: 15.6in (39.6cm) display 

Resolution: Ultra HD (3,840px x 2,160px)

Processor: Intel® CoreTM i7  

Memory: 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM

The Pro Pen 2 requires no batteries or charging. It sits comfortably on its own removable holder that plugs into the side of the device. (Image credit: Future)

As a tablet computer, it’s incredibly lightweight with a sturdy, sleek design and a silicone grip. The forward-facing 5MP camera sits on the opposite side and the Intel® RealDenseTM 3D capture camera sits on the rear, making it a perfect tool to find assets and inspiration wherever you are. 

On the front, you’ll find the multi-touch ExpressKeys, which are fully customizable and application-specific, although the set-up interface could be more intuitive. Once set up though, it means you don’t need to also have a wireless keyboard with you to work effectively. However, the onboard buttons aren’t really a substitute for a keyboard’s worth of shortcuts, especially in Photoshop.

Wacom has plenty of accessories on offer as extras, but one of the biggest bugbears of the MobileStudio Pro is that it does not come with a case or a stand. Another drawback might be that, apart from one audio input, the device only uses USB-C. There are three of these ports on the side and these are also used for charging. The Wacom link is sold separately but does enable you to convert to your preferred cable and also link with a Mac if desired.

There are few controls on the body of the device. You’ll find the volume and rotation lock controls on the side (Image credit: Future)

Verdict

On the whole, the Wacom MobileStudio Pro is a very impressive device with only minor surmountable drawbacks. The price is high and on a busy day the battery might scrape 2.5 hours, but if you are someone who enjoys working on the go without switching between several devices and requires the reliability, multi-functionality and processing speed of a quality computer, then this could definitely be for you.

