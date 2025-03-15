NASA's SPHEREx space telescope successfully launches into space (finally) taking 600 photos a day

NASA’s SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer) observatory and PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) satellites lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on March 11 2025

SPHEREx, is NASA’s newest astrophysics observatory, designed to uncover the mysteries and origins of the Universe, and will map the sky in over 100 different wavelengths.

After two failed attempts on March 08 and 10, NASA and SpaceX launched the SPHEREx space telescope – short for Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer – on March 11 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

It will map the entire celestial sky in 102 infrared colors, and the data it collects will shed light on the origins of the Universe, the links to life in the Milky Way galaxy and more.

How NASA’s SPHEREx Mission Will Map the Cosmos - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: See how SPHEREx works

SPHEREx will use high-tech instruments and filters to image the Universe, studying the chemical elements in space, including searching for signs of life.

It will be able to help locate areas where other telescopes, like the James Webb Space Telescope, should be looking, and is part of a growing family of space telescopes that will work together to provide the most comprehensive study of the cosmos and its secrets – especially around its origins.

This exciting new mission follows NASA’s Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE), which was launched in 2009 with a similar goal but with a camera that captured just four wavelengths of light. WISE mapped the entire sky in infrared light, and aided scientists in discovering thousands of cosmic things including comets, exoplanets and stars.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

SPHEREx Survey Explainer - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: The light spectrum that SPHEREx is capable of seeing

The telescope will capture around 600 photos every day for 2 years, in the hopes of mapping the entire sky 4 times (once every 6 months), creating a 3D map of the Universe and its 450 million ‘nearby’ galaxies.

A group of satellites collectively called PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) have accompanied SPHEREx on Falcon 9. While SPHEREx will be delving into the deepest darkest depths of the Universe, NASA’s PUNCH mission will consist of four satellites that will stare into the face of the Sun, mapping its corona in polarized light.

Take a look at our guide to the best cameras for astrophotography, and the best star tracker mounts for astrophotography.