They are very expensive, but these $1,598 Canon image-stabilized binoculars are worth every cent in the Amazon Sale

The Canon 10x42 L IS WP binoculars have dropped to $1,598 in the Amazon Prime sale, down from $1,698.01 and saving you $100.01 on one of the finest pairs of image-stabilized binoculars money can buy.

There is no getting around the price. These are the most expensive image-stabilized binoculars I have found in the Amazon sale, and a $100.01 reduction might not initially look as exciting as some of the larger discounts appearing elsewhere. Even so, I still think this is a deal worth paying attention to.

The Canon 10x42 L IS WP sits at the top of our guide to the best image-stabilized binoculars, and it has earned that position for good reason. Canon combines powerful stabilization with premium L-series optics, producing a bright, sharp, and remarkably steady view that cheaper models struggle to match.

The 10x magnification provides plenty of reach for birdwatching, wildlife, marine observation, and distant landscapes, while the large 42mm objective lenses help deliver a bright image in more challenging light. The weatherproof construction also makes them far better suited to serious outdoor use than many less expensive stabilized binoculars.

What really separates them from the competition is the complete viewing experience. The stabilization makes handheld observation feel calm and controlled, while the high-quality glass reveals fine detail with excellent clarity. During longer sessions, that steadier image can also make viewing considerably more comfortable.

At $1,598, these binoculars remain extremely expensive, but they are also completely top-of-the-line. This is one of those occasions where you genuinely get what you pay for, and even with a relatively modest $100.01 saving, I would still choose them over almost any other image-stabilized binoculars on the market.