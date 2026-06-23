Canon’s brilliant image-stabilised binoculars drop below $750
These Canon binoculars make 12x magnification feel almost tripod-steady – and they’re $144.05
The Canon 12x36 IS III binoculars have dropped to $734.95 in the Prime Day sale, down from an RRP of $879, and saving you an impressive $144.05on a powerful pair of image-stabilised binoculars.
The Canon 12x36 IS III binoculars combine powerful 12x magnification with effective image stabilisation in a compact, lightweight design, making them ideal for birdwatching, wildlife, aviation, and long-distance viewing.
Binoculars offering 12x magnification can reveal considerably more distant detail than traditional 8x or 10x models, but that additional power also makes every small movement of your hands much more noticeable. This is where Canon’s image-stabilisation system becomes particularly valuable.
At the press of a button, the stabilisation helps settle the view, making distant wildlife, birds, aircraft, and landmarks easier to follow. The difference can be immediately noticeable, especially during longer viewing sessions when maintaining a steady handheld image becomes increasingly difficult.
Despite their impressive magnification, the Canon 12x36 IS III binoculars remain relatively compact and lightweight. This makes them far easier to carry than many high-powered binoculars, while the stabilisation means you are less likely to need the additional weight and inconvenience of a tripod.
The 36mm objective lenses also provide a useful balance between brightness and portability. They may not gather as much light as larger 42mm or 50mm binoculars, but they help keep the overall design manageable for travel, birdwatching, aviation events, and days spent observing wildlife.
At $734.95, these are still premium binoculars, but meaningful discounts on Canon’s image-stabilised optics are always worth paying attention to. With a $144.05 saving, powerful 12x magnification, and a steady handheld view, this is one of the most interesting binocular deals in the Amazon sale.
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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