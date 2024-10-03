Lexar introduces Pexar – a top-quality digital photo frame with 2K resolution

The frame works in both landscape and portrait orientations, and is clever enough to make sure that pictures are displayed the right way up

Lexar may be better known as one of the top manufacturers of camera memory cards, USB sticks and computer memory, but the flash RAM chip-maker has announced that it's branched out into digital photo frames with its new Pexar brand.

Its debut frame is an 11-inch 2K model, with a 2000x1200-pixel display giving an overall resolution of 2.4 megapixels, with an impressive full 100% sRGB color gamut, ensuring that every detail of the image is crisply and colorfully displayed.

As you might expect from a brand that's a market leader in memory, the frame has a generous 32GB of built-in storage, which is enough for more than 40,000 pictures. If your photo library really is ginourmous, however, then this can be expanded to up to 1TB with an SD card or USB flash drive.

Family members can add their images to the frame via their phones (Image credit: Lexar)

The frame is also Wi-Fi compatible, so that familes can easily share their favorite photos with one another via their smartphones. And for those with really, really big extended families – or lots of trusted friends – up to 512 users can connect to the device, to upload their own photos and videos.

The frame features a smart, slim black bezel and white inset surround. An anti-glare coating and high brightness ensure details remain visible, no matter how brightly lit the room. A magnetic stand can orient the frame for either a portrait or landscape display, with the images automatically adjusting to be the right-way-up.

The 2K resolution and full sRGB color gamut displays your most cherished photographs in all their glory (Image credit: Lexar)

“Lexar is a trusted memory technology leader and the Pexar brand is an extension of its goal to preserve life’s precious moments,” said Wilson Chen, Lexar VP of Product. “Starting with Pexar digital picture frames, we’re proud to introduce innovations that not only store, but also display life’s most wonderful moments in their full brilliance.”

The frames can be set up in just a few easy steps, via the free smartphone app or using its intuitive touchscreen. A swipe on the touchscreen moves to the next image, useful if a particularly embarrassing photo is served up.

The Pexar is supplied in a nice display box, which is handy if you can't be bothered to wrap it (Image credit: Lexar)

The 11-inch pexar digital picture frame sells for $159.99 /￡149.99, but if you buy from Amazon you can receive a further 5% discount with the code pexarframe at checkout until the end of October 2024. A 10.1-inch version will be available later in the year.

