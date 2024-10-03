Lexar introduces Pexar – a top-quality digital photo frame with 2K resolution

By
published

The Pexar picture frame range debuts with a 2.4MP display, 100% sRGB color gamut and inbuilt storage for 40,000 pictures

pexar digital picture frame from Lexar
The frame works in both landscape and portrait orientations, and is clever enough to make sure that pictures are displayed the right way up (Image credit: Lexar)

Lexar may be better known as one of the top manufacturers of camera memory cards, USB sticks and computer memory, but the flash RAM chip-maker has announced that it's branched out into digital photo frames with its new Pexar brand.

Its debut frame is an 11-inch 2K model, with a 2000x1200-pixel display giving an overall resolution of 2.4 megapixels, with an impressive full 100% sRGB color gamut, ensuring that every detail of the image is crisply and colorfully displayed.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

