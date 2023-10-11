I review monitors professionally: here are the monitor deals I'd choose this Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is now on featuring stunning deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

Now the event is underway, we have seen a lot of amazing deals, with some of the very best being on computer monitors. The sheer choice of monitor deals can be overwhelming, but we've done the hard work and narrowed the selection down to what we think represents the best value at a range of price points, from sub $100 shoestring-budget options, through mid-range bargains, right up to huge smart monitors and premium color-critical displays.

We've prioritized image quality across the board, and for the most part selected IPS-based LCD screens, as their enhanced color and contrast consistency versus other LCD types is a must for accurate image or video editing. Some deals may seem temptingly cheap, but on closer inspection, they're not all that great and so we've not included them: screens with lower-than-average resolutions being typical examples, as these would result in a blocky, pixelated image, and are a false economy when superior, higher-res displays cost only marginally more.

But regardless of which deals catch your eye, remember, they only last until the end of 11th October, so don't miss out! For more Prime deals, check out our main Prime Day deals hub - it's packed full of the most amazing bargains.

ViewSonic 15.6" VA1655 portable monitor| was $149.99 |now $109.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $40 Extend your laptop's display with this hassle-free portable monitor from a respected brand. A single USB-C connection with Power Delivery is all you need, and you'll be rewarded with Full HD crispness and IPS color and contrast consistency.

LG 24" Full HD monitor| was $129.99 |now $89.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $40 Need a cheap second screen to accompany your laptop? Based around an IPS LCD panel, this monitor should give you decent image quality, with its 1080p resolution being ideal for a 24" screen size.

ASUS ProArt PA248QV 24"monitor| was $239 |now $159

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $80 This isn't the cheapest 24" monitor out there, but with 100% sRGB and Rec.709 color coverage, plus factory color calibration, it's very well priced for such a quality display.

LG 27UL500-B 27" 4K monitor| was $299.99 |now $199.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $100 A 4K res on a screen this size equals super-sharp image quality, backed up by IPS color and contrast consistency, 98% sRGB color coverage and HDR10 capability. This is a heck of a lot of monitor for the cash.

ASUS ProArt PA279CV 27" 4K monitor| was $449 |now $369

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $80 You can get cheaper 27" monitors this Prime Day (see above), but this one is tailored specifically for discerning image/video editors. Features like 100% sRGB and 100% Rec.709 colour coverage, plus factory colour calibration to an accuracy of Delta E <2 easily justify the price.

LG 32UN500-W 32" 4K monitor| was $299.99 |now $249.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $50 Not so long ago a 32" 4K monitor would have cost a fortune, but not any more. This LG screen also displays an impressive 90% of the DCI-P3 color space and is AMD Freesync compatible. It's a VA rather than IPS LCD screen, so don't expect class-leading color and contrast uniformity, but you really can't complain at this price.

Samsung M7 32" 4K Smart Monitor| was $399.99 |now $296.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $100 Here's something a little different: a smart monitor. Not only do you get a 32" 4K display here, this monitor also has built-in smart tech to let you web browse, use your favourite streaming service, and even use Microsoft 365 productivity apps, all without a connected computer.