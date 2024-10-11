Hong Kong to get thousands of new security cameras – with AI and facial recognition technology

Despite having one of the lowest global crime rates for a big city, police say the cameras are necessary for reducing crime

Hong Kong repeatedly ranks among the world’s safest big cities. So why are police authorities planning on installing thousands of new security cameras, equipped with powerful AI facial recognition? 

The Hong Kong Police Force claims the cameras are to help prevent crime and improve public safety, as well as identify criminals. But residents and critics of the Chinese government argue that the cameras, and the AI facial recognition technology, will be used to keep tabs on people it perceives as a threat.

