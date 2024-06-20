Fancy a space snack? NASA takes pictures of "popcorn" on Mars

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance has entered new territory and discovered delicious indications of previous life on the planet

The surface of an area of Mars called Bright Angel. Its light colored rock formations look like popcorn
(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)

After months of driving around on the surface of Mars, also known as the "Red Planet", the car-sized Mars rover Perseverance has discovered a group of rocks with a "popcorn-like texture".

The shape of the rocks resembling popcorn is significant because it suggests that groundwater flowed through the rocks after they were set down, a potentially very exciting clue into past life on Mars. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

