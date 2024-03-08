Association of Photographers' female group f22 showcases images of life behind the lens

The Association of Photographers (AOP) will mark the 30th anniversary of its female photographers group f22, with an online exhibition that turns the lens on the photographers.

The AOP group f22 was established to shine a light on the work of female and non-binary photographers, and to celebrate International Women's Day, behind-the-scenes photographs will be displayed in an online exhibition. The exhibition turns the lens on the photographers, capturing a variety of shooting environments ranging from large and commercial to small and intimate. In addition to capturing the photographer's experiences, it is fascinating to see what equipment is being utilized in professional settings, such as lenses for sports and lighting for portraits.

Tough at Heart | AOP f22 ‘Behind-the-scenes’ project (Image credit: Julia Fullerton-Batten)

Women and non-binary photographers remain a minority in the photography industry, but recent studies have shown a positive increase towards equality. Recent figures, published by Kering and the FastForward Manifesto Report 2022, show that female photographers now make up 35% of the profession, up from 15% in 2018. In addition, women made up 41% of the winners in last year’s AOP awards. The online exhibition will celebrate these positive changes while continuing to prompt critical reflection.

AOP CEO, Isabelle Doran says, “With the arrival of International Women’s Day 2024, it’s an important occasion to reflect on and acknowledge the women of influence in our industry. Those around us who inspire, encourage, and support, aspiring and established female professional photographers to be their extraordinary selves and show the world what they can achieve through the eye of the lens. Highlighting female photographers behind the scenes, as the AOP f22 demonstrates, provides both a critical reflection and incentive to those wanting to establish their chosen careers.”

Sisters of the Road | AOP f22 ‘Behind-the-scenes’ project (Image credit: Anne-Marie Michel)

The images showcase the highest level of photography, and feature images from sporting and political events as well as fashion and art photography shoots. In addition, they also show the reality of life on set for female photographers, and the delicate balance between home and work life, with images of photographers looking after and feeding their young children whilst behind the lens shooting for global brands.

The Behind-the-scenes images displayed in the exhibition are displayed alongside the finished images, which show how the photographers got their shots. Behind-the-scenes photographs can be a fantastic learning tool and were one of the main ways I learned where to position lighting. Having an image of a photographer's live set, alongside the finished images can provide an excellent lesson in deconstructing an image.

The inspiring online exhibition will take place on International Women's Day - March 8, 2024, and will feature works from renowned photographers such as Sophie Ebrard, Wendy Carrig, Julia Fullerton-Batten, Soulla Petrou, Nicola Tree, Eleanor Church, Jo Sax, Carol Sharp, Karen Yeomans, Felicity Crawshaw, Anne-Marie Michel and Lensi.