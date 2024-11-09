Ahead of Donald Trump sentencing, judiciary rejects another media bid to allow cameras in criminal trials

By
published

President-elect Trump is set to be sentenced on November 26, and there is a huge media push to allow photographers and broadcasters in the courtroom

Donald Trump photo taken by Evan Vucci
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A judiciary panel has voted against lifting the ban on broadcasting certain high-profile federal criminal trials, rejecting requests by news organizations to reconsider the ban for President-elect Donald Trump.

Known as Rule 53, the Judicial Conference’s Advisory Committee on Criminal Rules voted nearly unanimously on Wednesday 06 November not to change the federal rule that prohibits photography and broadcasting in the courtroom during criminal trials.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles