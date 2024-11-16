3D hologram of sex worker created by Dutch police could help solve her cold case murder

By
published

Betty Szabo was murdered in 2009, and now police are hoping a public hologram of her will help catch the killer

A hologram of Betty Szabo
A hologram of Betty Szabo who was murdered in 2009 (Image credit: YouTube)

She was murdered at age 19, but now the hologram of Betty Szabo haunts the red light district in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Dressed in grey heels, denim shorts and a leopard print bra, with a tattoo of a dragon trailing up her torso, the hologram eerily leans forward and appears to knock on the window, attracting the attention of passers by.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

