100 megapixels of curation – new Phase One iXH 100MP is actually the low-res edition!

New Phase One iXH 100MP brings a one-click tool to preserve today for tomorrow's historians, but there is a 150MP offering too
(Image credit: Phase One)
Phase One, a leader in high-end digital imaging solutions, has launched the Phase One iXH 100MP camera system to preserve tomorrow for the history of tomorrow.
This new addition joins the iXH 150MP and MSI systems to advance the digitization of cultural heritage collections produced by Phase One, designed to preserve large volumes of artworks, documents, and artifacts with high precision and speed. The iXH 100MP ensures high-quality images with excellent color accuracy and fine detail, crucial for maintaining the authenticity of heritage artifacts.
Drew Altdoerffer, VP Digitization at Phase One has this to say on the announcement:
"We are excited to expand our heritage portfolio at Phase One with the introduction of the iXH 100MP camera system, a standalone solution that inherits the reliability, precision, and standards of our renowned Geospatial solutions built specifically for Heritage Documentation applications."
The new system is designed to complement existing iXH optics, making it ideal for film scanning and high-volume book/document archives. Integrated with Capture One Cultural Heritage software, the iXH 100MP surpasses current ISO and FADGI standards, ensuring exceptional quality and efficiency in digitization.
The Phase One iXH 100MP is meticulously crafted to capture every pixel, preserving the essence of artwork with exceptional resolution and color accuracy. Aimed at curators, archivists, and digitization technicians, the iXH 100MP ensures digital reproductions are as authentic to life as the originals. By exceeding preservation standards, this camera system guarantees no detail is left undocumented, thus safeguarding the authenticity and nuance of cultural heritage objects.
The iXH 100MP is designed for efficiency, featuring one-click functionality and precision automation to digitize extensive collections faster than ever before. This purpose-built camera system addresses high-volume digitization needs, overcoming the limitations of traditional scanners.
The fully integrated Capture One CH software streamlines workflows with specialized tools for operators, ensuring unparalleled speed and accuracy in large-volume production. Phase One's Intelligent Image Quality (IIQ) files capture intricate details and essential data for flexible processing and non-intrusive evaluation, supporting the dynamic field of conservation and enabling continuous refinement as software evolves.
While we might all not be able to have one of these in our home for digitizing our film negatives (admittedly I'd love to have one!) it's clear that this yech really will be the future of preserving our history to be viewed by future generations for years to come, and that's exciting!
