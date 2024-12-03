"The challenge was finding the right spot without injuring myself or damaging my camera gear”

Welsh photographer Chris Owen tells us about the story behind his shot showing the Menai Suspension Bridge at golden hour
The Menai Suspension Bridge, Bangor, Wales - The world’s first of its kind, is highlighted with warm golden tones, accentuating the technical details of its construction and highlighting its dimensions(Image credit: Chris Owen)
All around the world, bridges have long been a popular subject for photographers their dimensions, construction details, and geometric shapes offer many possibilities. Chris Owen, a photographer based in Wales, chose to capture the Menai Suspension Bridge, which spans the Menai Strait between the island of Anglesey and mainland Wales.
Built in 1826, it was the world’s first major suspension bridge. “The bridge improved transport links by connecting Holyhead to London. It’s now a grade 1 listed structure and can be viewed from the Eithinog Nature Reserve in Bangor, the oldest city in Wales,” says Chris.
“The timing for this shot was crucial. The visual goal I had in mind was to add a warm and soft-looking effect, so I took this photo during the golden hour. The hour before sunset adds magical golden hues and I used the weather forecast to plan the time and more importantly to oversee the weather,” he adds. Chris aimed to shoot the often photographed bridge from a different perspective to highlight its size and features. Here, the viewpoint was paramount. “The main challenge for me was finding the right spot to set up the tripod so I could get the composition I had in mind without injuring myself or damaging my camera gear.”
Once back home, Chris started to fine-tune the frame in post-processing. “I use Adobe Lightroom for editing my work and I always shoot in RAW format for more control over the image post-processing,” he says. “Here, I increased the exposure by a small amount and upped the contrast. Then I reduced the highlights and the clarity slightly and to boost the colors, I also added a bit of saturation.”
