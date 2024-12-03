"The challenge was finding the right spot without injuring myself or damaging my camera gear”

Welsh photographer Chris Owen tells us about the story behind his shot showing the Menai Suspension Bridge at golden hour

The Menai Suspension Bridge, Bangor, Wales - The world’s first of its kind, is highlighted with warm golden tones, accentuating the technical details of its construction and highlighting its dimensions (Image credit: Chris Owen)

All around the world, bridges have long been a popular subject for photographers their dimensions, construction details, and geometric shapes offer many possibilities. Chris Owen, a photographer based in Wales, chose to capture the Menai Suspension Bridge, which spans the Menai Strait between the island of Anglesey and mainland Wales. 

Built in 1826, it was the world’s first major suspension bridge. “The bridge improved transport links by connecting Holyhead to London. It’s now a grade 1 listed structure and can be viewed from the Eithinog Nature Reserve in Bangor, the oldest city in Wales,” says Chris.

Chris Owen
