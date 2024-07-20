"Instagram has probably been the most important thing for my photography… The politics of the algorithm can be frustrating, but I try to look past that"

Cinematic creator Ellis Reed on the power of the Instagram community and learning to grow at your own pace

Golden light hits the Lofoten Islands
On a visit to Reine, Lofoten, in Norway, Ellis experienced one of the most beautiful sunrises of his life (Image credit: Ellis Reed)

If you ask content creator and long-time Canon fan Ellis Reed what he loves about photography, it’s being part of a positive, shared community. But Ellis didn’t always want to be a photographer. He originally played the lead guitar in a band throughout his teens and ended up going to music college where he studied the media side of things. 

He was interested in design, photography, and videography, and at 18 bought his first Canon DSLR. More than ten years later, Ellis is shooting for a roster of clients, working for Canon, and a part of a thriving online photography space. He’s based in Bath, UK, and loves shooting there, but is no small-town boy…

A cinematic headshot of photographer Ellis Reed
Ellis Reed

Ellis Reed is based in South West England in the beautiful city of Bath. Using a Canon EOS R5, he specializes in lifestyle, landscape and tech photography, mixing personal work with creative client commissions from the likes of Canon, BenQ, The Ivy restaurant collection, and Visit Abu Dhabi. Although Ellis loves to travel, he remains passionate about capturing his local city, the Cotswolds and surrounding areas with his Canon kit and DJI drone. He’s a moderator of the Instagram community @igersbath.

An alleyway in the rain in Bath, UK
A lone walker shields from the rain in a cobbled Bath alleyway(Image credit: Ellis Reed)
