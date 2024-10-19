I set out to photograph Borneo's lesser-known nocturnal wildlife. Here's how I got on

Rémi Vacher on an expedition to the island, where he chose to photograph its rainforest nightlife

In the canopy of the jungle, the sun was quite strong but because the vegetation is dense there were lots of shadows so I played around to get the right angle to make sure that the lizard’s head would fall in the bright light (aperture: f/7.1, ISO: 100, shutter speed: 1/500s). (Image credit: Rémi Vacher)

 "My trip to Borneo had multiple objectives. The first was capturing the five species of wildcats living in tropical forests. Within a week, I knew it would be a real challenge but we managed to find the Leopard Cat and the Marbled Cat, which was a great achievement. 

However, since wildcats are usually active at night, we spent a lot of time in the dark. So, as the second part of my project, I set myself the goal to capture Borneo’s diverse wildlife in the dark – the island has so much more to offer than just wildcats. 

Rémi Vacher

Rémi Vacher is a French-born wildlife photographer based in Dubai who captures the beauty of nature through his lens. Away from his day job as a cybersecurity engineer, Rémi dedicates his spare time to photographing the world’s most remarkable creatures in their natural habitats. Rémi has embarked on countless expeditions to remote corners of the globe, often acting as a guide on the journey. 

