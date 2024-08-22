8K video is pointless for most people - it's just marketing hype

Here's proof that 8K video offers next to no benefit over 4K for typical content consumption at home

For roughly the last 25 years the world of digital video has been obsessed with increasing resolution. 'HD' (1280 x 720 pixels) and 'Full HD' (1920 x 1080) were the resolutions of choice from the early-mid 2000's, and a decade later 4K (3840 x 2160, or 4x the number of pixels in Full HD) became the resolution we had to have, whether that be from our TVs and computer monitors, or when shooting video with our cameras.

Even in the mid 2010s when 4K was ramping up in popularity I questioned its real-world benefit. The jump from analog VHS video to standard-def digital DVD content (480/576 horizontal lines) was night and day in terms of image quality, while the leap from DVD res to Full HD was almost as pronounced. The difference between Full HD and 4K was far less noticeable, although it was at least a subtle improvement for most people viewing big-screen TVs at typical viewing distances.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Recommended TV viewing distances
Screen sizeOptimal 8K distanceOptimal 4K distanceOptimal Full HD distance
75"2.5 ft. (0.79 m)4.9 ft. (1.48 m)9.7 ft. (2.97 m)
70"2.3 ft. (0.70 m)4.6 ft. (1.40 m)9.2 ft. (2.79 m)
65"2.0 ft. (0.61 m)4.3 ft. (1.31 m)8.6 ft. (2.62 m)
60"2.0 ft. (0.61 m)4.0 ft. (1.22 m)7.7 ft. (2.36 m)
55"1.7 ft. (0.52 m)3.7 ft. (1.14 m)7.2 ft. (2.18 m)
50"1.7 ft. (0.52 m)3.2 ft. (0.96 m)6.6 ft. (2.01 m)
43"1.4 ft. (0.44 m) 2.9 ft. (0.87 m)5.7 ft. (1.75 m)

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

