Amazing HoverAir X1 drone drops under $300 – if I didn't already own one, I'd buy it!

I love the HoverAir X1 because it delivered on a promise drones made for a while. It wasn't quite, the first drone to do so – but the previous one cost closer to £3000 and was wholly impractical. The HoverAir is safe, pops into the pocket, dead easy to use, and changed the way I think about drones (which, as a long time drone expert, doesn't happen a lot, trust me).

We saw this brilliant drone at $299 over Black Friday - but Amazon has brought back this brilliant sub-$300 deal for its Spring Sale which starts today, and it is one of the best offers we have seen so far in its huge range of discounts.

Selfie Drone HoverAir X1: was $429 now $299 at Amazon Save $130 at Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a masterpiece of physical design, folding into your pocket in a way no other drone manages. The app and interface are so cunning you'll admire them as revolutionary; it takes the faff and 'RC nerd feel' out of having a drone – this is an 'angel on your shoulder'. For the action fan who doesn't want to be bothered by tech, this will let you quickly show-and-share moments, but you can manually control via the phone too for arty shots 📸 2.7K / 12MP | 🔋 11 minutes | 🕹 A.I. (or phone) ✅ Tiny and pocktable | ✅ No need for a controller | ❌ 2.7K video is good but not 4K My ★★★★½ HoverAir X1 review (with sample video)

Actually, it didn't just change the way I think about drones – it also seems to have made DJI change the way they think about drones – hence the DJI Neo – but in many regards DJI is actually playing catch up to the HoverAir design. (In others, of course, they have their own tech to bring to the table.)

What does help the HoverAir X1 is that it has original software designed for its purpose, HoverAir aren't re-purposing a remote-control tradition, but delivering the idea that perhaps the best action camera is actually one that can follow you along as you cycle/skateboard/run/just enjoy yourself, and grab some quick clips whcih make for great inclusions in TikTok/YouTube/Insta Shorts and the like.

In that sense, this is a 'drone for the rest of us' – things are recorded to the drone and transferred wirelessly. It charges from a USB-C socket (like, in all probability, your phone these days), and – most impressively of all it takes off from and lands from your hand – successfully – without posing any risk because the propellors are neatly hidden in cages.

All that and it doesn't push at the edge of any weight limits – it weighs less than a GoPro Hero 13 Black. All adding up to reasons that my family like this a lot more than most of the drones I test!

