Courageous Conversation Global Foundation (CCGF), in partnership with David&Goliath Brooklyn, has unveiled the first wearable civilian camera: HndsUp. This small and powerful camera is equipped with cutting-edge features designed to protect civilians during police encounters, and it could save lives in critical situations.

With HndsUp, CCGF addresses the urgent need for technology that safeguards civilians in tense interactions with law enforcement – particularly Black civilians, who are statistically three times more likely to be killed by police than white individuals.

CCGF has officially launched its campaign with a short film (embedded further down this article) that presents a futuristic product launch, showcasing HndsUp as a visual call to action.

The film opens with a stark reminder: in 2024, 326 Black individuals lost their lives at the hands of police in America. It highlights the alarming fact that not only are Black individuals more likely to be killed by law enforcement, but that only 20% of fatal killings are captured by police body cameras. Even when footage is available, prosecution occurs in less than 7% of cases.

"This is the product we hope to never launch," says CCGF. "Because technology like this could record it, but it can't prevent it. Only police training and conversation can stop it from ever starting."

The HndsUp camera is equipped with a fisheye lens that records a full 180° view to capture the complete scene. Worn around the wrist, it allows for organic filming. It features a life-saving design and resembles a smartwatch, minimizing the risk of being mistaken for a weapon. The camera operates through voice control and is activated with the command, "Hands up".

A standout feature is the infrared thermal conductivity scanner, which conducts a body scan to identify whether the civilian is unarmed. To enhance awareness of real-time events, the camera uploads footage directly to local news stations via a specialized internal antenna connected through satellite. HndsUp can also call for emergency medical assistance.

As you watch the film, the deeper message becomes clear. As CCGF states in the caption: "No piece of technology – no matter how advanced – can prevent injustice before it begins. Real change doesn’t come from devices. It comes from police training and honest conversation."

While CCGF never hopes to launch the HndsUp civilian camera, this innovative device has the power to call attention to, and drive meaningful change within, law enforcement structures. A key challenge moving forward will be how to make this life-saving technology affordable and accessible to a broad audience.

You can find out more about this conceptual idea at the official HndsUp website.

Hndsup | A Life-Saving Product We Hope To Never Launch

