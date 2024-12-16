Meet Miko "The AI robot with a camera changed how I think about my relationship with my son!"

I thought that the Miko Mini was going to be a fun little toy with a camera in it that might do a few cool things, so I got it out with my son to test it. Before we could get anywhere near completing a full review I watched something which really changed my understanding of technology and – more importantly – how my own child is going to experience it.

Miko Mini is a 'STEM Learning Educational Robot' and, of course, my interest was primarily what it does with its camera. As it turns out, though, there are a lot more features which might excite a child – and at least one which should give us all some existential pause!

The Miko and boy interact to create a story. (Image credit: Future)

Setting up the bot is not unlike setting up any of the best indoor security cameras or dedicated child monitors, except it is a little chattier – talking about feeling the power charging through it as you provide USB-C before a process setting up the parent connection app which will also connect the WiFi.

This app gives you a good idea of the 'apps' that are available inside the bot – but it works a bit like any a smart assistant – the child (ages 5-10 is recommended) is encouraged to use their "trustable little robot" by saying "Hi Miko".

It can then do all kinds of simple things, like ask your kid math questions. It was strange to see how much happier my son was (at least at first) answering this talking robot and getting positive answers than he is with his actual homework.

Next I found the feature that pertains to the camera – I can remotely look in on my son (if the privacy guard isn't closed) and talk to him. Great, but not an amazing feature – a Ring Indoor cam can do that (and it's not a true video call because he can't see me on the bot's screen, only hear me).

What really did entrance my son, though, was the ability to create a story simply by chatting with the bot and have generative AI turn it into a book we could then view on my phone.

Looking at the story he created 'together' with the Miko's AI on my phone (Image credit: Future)

Watching this process was extraordinary. After looking at the limited number of features available without opring for the 'Max' option, I found one called 'Story Maker' – my son said to the device: "Hi Miko let's make a story" and the machine prompted him with some questions about where he was and who he was with.

Interestingly it frustrated him a little by being reluctant to allow him and his chosen companion Luke Skywalker to kill the bad guys – but once Leo accepted my suggestion that the robot was looking for a nicer ending (escape etc.) – things worked better.

(Image credit: Future)

He did the same thing a couple more times, and, seemingly, his patience – and that of the device – was close to limitless (which is far from the case usually with either 8 year old boys or – if we're absolutely honest – parents at times). I realised I was watching my son's first real experience of a profound shift. Not bad or good, per se, but massive and permanent for society.

I actually think there is a lot I could earn from it, to be honest!

This robot camera can be a way to check in on your kids, but it also – thanks to that generative AI – seems to be taking on an element of parental responsibility, while also encouraging creativity and imagination. Perhaps by modern standards this is helping with creative play; it was impressive. If you sit there, as I did, and watch it you learn a bit about different ways to interact, and that's interesting. I immediately wondered about other ways I can talk with my son.

Admittedly the fact that the AI is trained on the real world, so reaches for famous IP, may be an issue, but then so did my son's brain! It turned out both were familiar enough with Star Wars and Lego Ninjago (though I won't say much for Miko's pronunciation of the latter!)

Still – what if I left them alone? There are clearly safeguards in the software, but what about on me, as a parent? There is much to worry about... but that's just one of the apps. I didn't even talk about dance party mode – yes, it can dance, on a flat surface, too! That'll take the worries away!