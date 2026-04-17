Is this retro compact camera a gimmick? What's the deal with the OM-3 Astro? The best portrait lenses. It's the new Bokeh Face podcast!

The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on May 01.

Chris George (DCW's Content Director) joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) for our trusty format where we discuss a burning issue in the camera world, dive into our kit bag to chat about what we've been shooting with, then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

Is this retro compact camera a gimmick? • OM-3 Astro • Best portrait lenses! - YouTube Watch On

We take an In Focus look at the “chassied-up” Yashica FX-D 100, Yashica FX-D 300 and Yashica FX-D S300, fixed-lens compact cameras that look – to the untrained eye – like the sexy, old-fashioned SLR cameras of yesteryear, while touching upon the huge range of retro-style compact cameras available from other brands. But are they capable little cameras or little more than a gimmick? And who are they actually for?

Then we Gear Up with OM System’s brand-new OM-3 Astro, a dedicated astrophotography version of the retro-cool OM-3 with a modified Infrared Cut Filter. Following a discussion about previous astro cameras such as the Canon EOS 20D and Nikon D810A, James and Chris discuss why astro-centric cameras exist and why some photographers choose them over a still-capable standard offering.

Finally, in Trouble Shooting, the Bokeh Face boys tackle the best lenses for portrait photography, delving deeper than the tried-and-tested 85mm, by exploring a few strategic alternatives – and a few curveballs – along with examples of their use cases.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

You might also like…

Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best retro cameras, shoot the stars with the best camera for astrophotography, and check out these perfect portrait tips.