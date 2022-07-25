These are our favorite quotes on photography and art – do you agree?

Inspirational quotes can be somewhat of a divider among people – not just photographers. Some of us love plastering little sayings and reminders on the walls of our houses, instagram and social media feeds, so that we can refer to them for inspiration and motivation.

However, there are plenty of other people who find quotes cheesy, overused and a bit, well, cliché. Like sunset photos – see above – many photography quotes (live, laugh, love, anyone?) can either come across as creative or corny.

Of course, photography quotes are also popular for good reason. Often, when we can resonate with what someone else has said, we have that lightbulb moment of "aha! someone else has felt like this too". Quotes can inspire us, make us think in new ways or just sum up an artistic idea in a nice, neat way.

We've already put together 100 quotes about photography by famous photographers (opens in new tab) but we wanted to make things more personal and find out what quotes the Digital Camera World team enjoy most.

Love 'em or loathe them, we'll round up some favorite quotes from the team and our sister photography titles – hopefully avoiding the biggest clichés.

There's bound to be some food for thought amongst these sayings, and if your favorite quote doesn't appear here, we'd love to hear what it is – and why.

(Image credit: Future)

Alistair Campbell (opens in new tab)

Technique Editor, Digital Camera magazine

I remember having a cassette (yes that's how old I am) by the Manic Street Preachers when I was about 13. On the back it just said "Art is a lie that helps us realize truth" (or something like that).

I think it's by Picasso so maybe not photography based. But reading that I think just made me feel for the first time that whatever I was into was fine, I didn't have to like things just because other people did, and we all see/receive the world differently."

(Image credit: PhotoPlus Magazine)

Peter Travers (opens in new tab)

Editor, PhotoPlus magazine

I've always liked Robert Capa's famous quote: "If your pictures aren't good enough, you aren't close enough."

Although I don't share the great photojournalist's bravery in getting dangerously close to the action during a war, I like the advice that sometimes you just need to get closer to your subjects or surroundings to fill the frame for a better shot.

(Image credit: Future)

Dan Mold (opens in new tab)

Technique Editor, PhotoPlus magazine

I remember watching a TV documentary on street art years ago and one of the graffiti artists was asked about how his street art was a bit ‘Marmite’, as some people love it while others inevitably hate it.

He replied "You can’t please everyone. It’s like if you tried to make a pizza with all of the toppings on - it would taste horrible!"

This quote has stuck with me over the years. Don’t create art expecting others to like it, do it for yourself because you enjoy it.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley)

Sebastian Oakley (opens in new tab)

E-commerce Editor, Digital Camera World

"Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst,” said Henri Cartier-Bresson.

I love this quote from Bresson, as it tells you to practice the craft, don't worry about the start, it's the journey that matters. With practice, you will get better results and produce better work, but you have to put in the hours. –which is true with a lot of things in life.

(Image credit: Jeremy Flint)

Lauren Scott (opens in new tab)

Managing Editor, Digital Camera World

Given that I've just been to the Van Gogh experience, my quote has to be this: "The great artist is the simplifier."

I could start by asking, is photography art? (opens in new tab) but I'd have to say definitely yes – in our modern time of life, what else could it be? I think that the simplest approach is often the best one when it comes to digital photography. Even with the number of bells, whistles and features that the latest cameras have, if a camera can't do the basics well, then it fails in its function.

Likewise, the greatest photographer (the artist) should act as a simplifier too – either visually, or in the way that they get the message of their work across.

(Image credit: Future)

Mike Harris (opens in new tab)

Deputy Editor, N-Photo magazine



“Sometimes life is hard. Things go wrong, in life and in love and in business and in friendship and in health and in all the other ways that life can go wrong. And when things get tough, this is what you should do... Make – good – art.” – Neil Gaiman

I could have transcribed the entirety of Neil Gaiman’s much-loved commencement speech (opens in new tab), which he delivered to graduates at Philadelphia’s University of the Arts in 2012. But this is arguably its most poignant excerpt. The sentiment is simple: If you have an innate need to create, don’t let anything stand in your way. Even if, as the legendary author puts it, your cat just exploded...

(Image credit: James Artaius)

James Artaius (opens in new tab)

Editor, Digital Camera World

“f/8 and be there” Attributed to spot photography legend Arthur “Weegee” Fellig (even if he didn’t actually say it), I love the simplicity of this quote. Proper technique is all well and good, but photography is more art than science. If you miss the moment, it doesn’t matter how accurate your exposure is – getting the perfect moment is more important than the perfect settings!