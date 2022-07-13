Best HomeKit camera: keep your place safe with Apple’s home integration system

seamlessly with your Apple devices.

In case you didn't know, HomeKit is Apple’s answer to Alexa or Google Assistant, and allows you to control different household products via the Home app. HomeKit devices communicate via a central hub, which might be built into a device – specifically an Apple TV, HomePod or iPad, so you need one of these on site. That keeps things simple (especially for loyal Apple customers), and also allows for cool integrations, such as indoor lights being triggered by sensors on a garden .

Then there's HomeKit Secure Video. While HomeKit lets you access cameras and view live video, the HomeKit Secure Video service allows you to record that video to iCloud, as well as other clever features.

Unlike many competitors, Apple’s AI features (from which person/animal/car detection takes place) are processed on your hub device in home. The video sent to iCloud is encrypted, for better privacy.

Another big plus for HomeKit is the relatively low subscription fees. You need a paid iCloud account, but these provide useful storage for all Apple users and start at $0.99 / £0.79 a month. The camera video is not counted against the data storage, though the time limit is fixed.

In this article, we gather together the best HomeKit cameras on the market today and help you find the right one for your needs.

The best HomeKit cameras in 2022

(Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech Circle View The best HomeKit camera overall Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 1080p Field of view: 180 degrees Power source: USB Night vision: Yes, 4.5m (15ft) 2-way audio: Yes Acts as hub?: No Sensing abilities: Yes, in-home video analysis, end-to-end encryption Today's Best Deals View at Apple Australia (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gorgeous premium design + Adheres to Apple’s HomeKit privacy ideals + Logitech’s excellent TrueView video system Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive camera - No other options from Logitech (at the moment)

With an IP64 rating, the stylish Logitech circle can live inside or out; it won’t spoil the décor in either spot which is appreciated, though outdoors it’ll need to be sheltered under the eve. As well as the HomeKit encryption, privacy is built right into the design in the form of a simple hinge – it’s reassuring to be able to point the camera down at its own stand or press the physical button on the back.

We also really appreciate the quality visible in the glass optics which makes this a great choice for a premium environment. The steady refinement of the Apple workflow means setup is painless, too, and in-home analysis can be accessed in the Apple app.

(Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

2. EVE Outdoor Cam The best HomeKit floodlight camera Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 1080p Field of view: 157 Power source: Mains wiring Night vision: Yes, 9m (30ft) 2-way audio: Yes Acts as hub?: No Sensing abilities: Packages, Animals, People, Faces, Alert zones Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Apple Australia (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Chic but plain design fits with many homes + Bright light with boost mode + IR sensor detects movement quickly + Microphone and speaker for two-way-talk Reasons to avoid - Fitting requires existing wiring - Some features can only be accessed by EVE app - Camera possibly too subtle to act as deterrent

If you’re looking to eliminate the stresses of battery-powered security lights which require regular maintenance, the Eve Outdoor Cam can make that easier by taking the place of an existing outdoor light and adding a HomeKit Secure Video-friendly WiFi camera. The two-way-talk has low latency and the notifications quick. Making do with Apple’s preferred 1080P still produces good quality video and the camera it quick to spot and (if you choose) illuminate motion thanks to the built-in IR sensor; no dependence on the usually slower visual-light motion detection here. Traditional mono night-vision is also an option, but the floodlight is effective to about 9m/30ft distance – and can even be given a few seconds boost to about double that – so color night vision is excellent.

(Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

3. Belkin Wemo Smart Video Doorbell Our favorite smart doorbell for HomeKit Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 1080p Field of view: 223 degrees Power source: 16-24V doorbell wiring Night vision: Yes 2-way audio: Yes Acts as hub?: No Sensing abilities: Packages, Animals, People, Faces, Alert zones Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Massive 223-degree field of view + Package and face recognition + Footage can be reviewed using HomeKit Secure Video + Reliable wi-fi connection Reasons to avoid - Fitting requires existing wiring, no battery option - Fish-eye lens makes for lower resolution faces - Relatively expensive

The WeMo Smart Video Doorbell, one of a limited selection of doorbells for HomeKit users, packs great specifications into a much better-looking housing than the majority of smart doorbells. The camera has an extraordinary field of view, in vertical format so anything left on the step is easy to spot. It’s also capable of recognising your visitors from your photos, however the fish eye effect on the lens means this doesn’t always work – indeed it’s not always that easy to the human eye, especially at night. There is night vision, assisted by built in IR lighting, but at times this can make the foreground (i.e. visitors) somewhat over-lit.

(Image credit: Aquara)

4. Aquara Camera Hub G2H The best HomeKit camera for newbies Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 1080P Field of view: 140 degrees Power source: 5W, 1A (USB) Night vision: Yes 2-way audio: Yes Acts as hub?: Yes, Zigbee Sensing abilities: Facial recognition, activity zones, Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at mwave (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Works as a hub for Zigbee devices + Accessibly priced with generous feature set Reasons to avoid - Indoor camera only - Dome design not ideal for all positions

The Aquara makes a nice choice for those relatively new to the HomeKit game, since it provides a built-in Zigbee hub, side-stepping the need to invest in an Apple TV or HomePod Mini to reach certified products. It’s also a pleasingly subtle design so it doesn’t matter that it won’t be in the cupboard with the router, and it has the magnetic base we always appreciate (makes it easy to stick to the fridge). The camera also boasts local storage via MicroSD card (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Eufy)

5. Eufy Solo C24 The best HomeKit camera for indoors Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: No Camera resolution: 2K Field of view: 105 horizontal x 57 vertical Power source: USB Night vision: – 2-way audio: Yes Acts as hub?: No Sensing abilities: Human, Pet, Crying Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Subscription free live view and 2-way chat + MicroSD, local, or cloud storage options Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t support Secure Video - AI services require Eufy subscription

Eufy is an established brand in the home security world and recent releases have started adding HomeKit compatibility to their range. The tiny C24 is a little indoor camera which won’t have a big impact on the wallet but will immediately add an extra live view into the Home app for Apple users as well as extending the options for dedicated users of the Eufy system.

We appreciate the fact the camera didn’t tie customers into a contract, either. However since it doesn’t support Secure Video, the detection features or storage will either require a storage card or signing up to Eufy’s cloud service. (But not, to be clear, Eufy’s Homebase service, which it won’t work with... not that it’s needed if you have HomeKit).

(Image credit: Netatmo)

6. Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera NOC-S The best HomeKit camera for outdoors Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: No Camera resolution: 1080p Field of view: 100 Power source: Wired Night vision: Yes + Floodlight Acts as hub?: No Sensing abilities: People, Animals, Cars, Alert zones, Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at mwave (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + No subscription fees + Floodlight & siren + Good own-brand app + Supports MicroSD card recording Reasons to avoid - Doesn’t support Secure Video - Setup requires phone app & Bluetooth - Max 32GB MicroSD (Class 10)

The Netatmo is an established product, not that you’d know it. It used to be called ‘Presence’ when launched in 2016, though obviously the firmware has changed a bit (support is always a good sign). The elegant aluminum housing will definitely survive a long time outside, even in high levels of UV rays.

If you opt for it, it can contains a real 105db siren too – no 2-way chat and re-purposed audio speaker here. Thanks to the system’s ability to distinguish people from animals and cars at up to 20m (65ft), the siren need not be triggered for every movement; this is the way to turn neighbors into friends (your author is sad to report his neighbors have not invested in such a device).

(Image credit: Netatmo)

7. Eufy eufyCam 2C Pro The best HomeKit camera for wireless setup Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 2K Field of view: 135 degree Power source: Battery in camera Night vision: Yes + Floodlight Acts as hub?: Hub unit provides storage 2-way audio: Yes Sensing abilities: Human, face pattern, Animals, Cars, Detection zones Reasons to buy + No subscription fees + Large local storage in discrete unit + Premium Apple-esque styling + Expandable via Eufy’s range of cameras Reasons to avoid - Batteries need topping up frequently - Tweaking HomeKit settings up to 2K is a faff

Eufy’s system already achieves much of what you might hope for from a security system; it has secure on-site storage (a whopping 3TB encrypted at 256-bits), built in human detection, and an app capable of alerting you to live events and setting up detection zones. The idea of installing a complete system with premium cameras in one go – and with the simplicity of wireless cameras – is very tempting though, and Eufy achieve it as well as seems possible at the moment.

That is to say: the tech and app are great, but unless the cameras aren’t activated at all the batteries do tend to need topping up closer to monthly than the 180 days suggested. Color night view means activating that LED floodlight, though at least it is optional.

(Image credit: Ecobee)

8. Ecobee SmartCamera The best HomeKit camera with thermostat Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 1080p Field of view: 180° diagonal, 170° horizontal, 115° vertical Power source: Corded Night vision: Yes Acts as hub?: Yes 2-way audio: Yes Sensing abilities: Motion, temperature, smoke Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to set up + Covers security & temperature + Great night-time vision Reasons to avoid - No outdoor camera

Want to stay safe and warm? Then this combination of security system and smart thermostat will be a great choice. It comes with HomeKit Secure Video, 1080p video, built-in Alexa, and the motion tracking is excellent. You also get smoke detection, and fantastic night time vision thanks to three high-powered infrared LEDs (850nm) with mechanical ICR filter.

The smart camera detects when a person is present and pans across its 180º field of view to keep them in the center of the frame. It works perfectly with HomeKit and Secure Video is supported too. Plus it offers smoke detection, so you get a mobile notification if SmartCamera detects a smoke alarm sound when you're out.

(Image credit: Eve)

9. Eve Cam The best HomeKit camera for simplicity Specifications Supports HomeKit: Yes Supports Secure Video: Yes Camera resolution: 1080p Field of view: 150° Power source: USB cable Night vision: Yes Acts as hub?: Yes 2-way audio: Yes Sensing abilities: Motion Today's Best Deals View at Kogan (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Easy to set up + Motion sensor + 1080p recording Reasons to avoid - Need to pay for iCloud storage

The Eve Cam was one of the first cameras built for HomeKit, and it remains a solid choice that's nice and easy to set up. You don't have to download an app: just connect to your Wi-Fi, scan the pairing code, and you'll be up and running.

The camera can rotate (although is not motorised), and the base is magnetic, making it a cinch to attach it to a variety of surfaces. It records every motion automatically, and can distinguish between people and pets.

Footage is captured in 1080p and night-time recording is good quality. The Eve Cam saves the footage to iCloud, so you'll need to buy a 200 GB Apple iCloud storage plan separately. Best of all, end-to-end encryption means only you can view live and recorded video, which is great for anyone worried about privacy.

