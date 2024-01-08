Sirui T-005 tripod review

For a compact carbon tripod, this Benro is impeccably finished but comes up short in max operating height - but it offers a lot for the money

Just when current travel tripods designs were starting to look pretty similar, Sirui bucked the trend with its T-005. Naturally it still has three legs and they swing up dutifully for stowage. However, considering that the maximum operating height is relatively limited in small tripods, Sirui has taken the step of giving the centre column a minimum length that’s no shorter than the height at which the feet wrap around the head. It therefore can’t drop down into the tripod spider, but you can still make it longer, thanks to its two-section extending build. This enables a decent maximum operating height of 141cm, despite the kit having the joint shortest folded height on test, of 32cm.

Specifications

A bubble level on the tripod spider helps keep it all level, and there is a carabiner is supplied for easily attaching a ballast to the bottom of the center column. (Image credit: Future)

Construction material Aluminum

Alternative material

None

Weight 1.1kg

Folded height 32cm

Max, min operating height 141cm, 8cm (w/o column)

Sections per leg/center column 5/2 sections

Leg section diameters 22, 19, 16, 13, 10mm

Max monopod height

N/A

Load rating 5kg

Ball head Sirui B-00

Quick-release plate

Arca-Swiss type

Head adjustments

Lock, pan

Handling

The ball head has a top 5kg load rating and takes the universal Arca-Swiss type quick release plate (Image credit: Sirui)

Despite the non-adjustable lower section of the center column, the minimum operating height is still low at 36.5cm, with the three-angle legs splayed to their widest angle. If that’s not low enough, you can remove the center column completely and screw the ball head directly to the tripod spider. This enables the shortest regular-orientation shooting height of any tripod in the group, at just 8cm, although the design precludes inverting the column for ground-level shooting. There’s also no facility to use the Sirui as a monopod.

You can’t lower the height of the center column, but it can be raised thanks to an extending inner section. (Image credit: Sirui)

Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Rigidity is pretty good for such an ultra-compact, lightweight tripod. Extension of the five-section legs is smooth and the twist clips require minimal turning to loosen or tighten. Despite the ball head being similarly small, it’s nice and steady and features a panning lock but, typical for heads with a modest load rating, there’s no friction damping adjustment.

