Sirui T-005 tripod review

Just when current travel tripods designs were starting to look pretty similar, Sirui bucked the trend with its T-005. Naturally it still has three legs and they swing up dutifully for stowage. However, considering that the maximum operating height is relatively limited in small tripods, Sirui has taken the step of giving the centre column a minimum length that’s no shorter than the height at which the feet wrap around the head. It therefore can’t drop down into the tripod spider, but you can still make it longer, thanks to its two-section extending build. This enables a decent maximum operating height of 141cm, despite the kit having the joint shortest folded height on test, of 32cm.
Specifications
Construction material Aluminum
Alternative material
None
Weight 1.1kg
Folded height 32cm
Max, min operating height 141cm, 8cm (w/o column)
Sections per leg/center column 5/2 sections
Leg section diameters 22, 19, 16, 13, 10mm
Max monopod height
N/A
Load rating 5kg
Ball head Sirui B-00
Quick-release plate
Arca-Swiss type
Head adjustments
Lock, pan
Handling
Despite the non-adjustable lower section of the center column, the minimum operating height is still low at 36.5cm, with the three-angle legs splayed to their widest angle. If that’s not low enough, you can remove the center column completely and screw the ball head directly to the tripod spider. This enables the shortest regular-orientation shooting height of any tripod in the group, at just 8cm, although the design precludes inverting the column for ground-level shooting. There’s also no facility to use the Sirui as a monopod.
Performance
Rigidity is pretty good for such an ultra-compact, lightweight tripod. Extension of the five-section legs is smooth and the twist clips require minimal turning to loosen or tighten. Despite the ball head being similarly small, it’s nice and steady and features a panning lock but, typical for heads with a modest load rating, there’s no friction damping adjustment.
See other options in our best budget tripods and best travel tripod guides