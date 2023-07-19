Manfrotto MOVE Quick Release System review

Moving home ranks as one of the most stressful things in life. Moving between heads on a set of tripod legs isn’t nearly as bad, but it’s still a pain. This clever gadget from Manfrotto makes the process as quick and easy as can be. You can swap between, say, a ball head or 3-way head and a video head in just a few seconds, with just the simple twist of a locking ring. Typical of Manfrotto gear, the MOVE is expertly engineered and immaculately turned out. Beware though, once you’ve tried it, there’s no going back.

I love the Manfrotto MOVE Quick Release System. It’s been a revelation to me. That said, if you only have a single tripod head, it’s pretty much useless. The MOVE is aimed at photographers and videographers who need to swap between heads on a support, or transfer a single head between multiple supports. And it accomplishes its aims in fine style.



Here’s the thing. Two heads are better than one, as the saying goes. Personally, I often use a ball head for quick and easy setup, and a geared 3-way head when I need precise positioning for the likes of architectural and macro shots. I also use an entirely different fluid pan head for shooting video. What I don’t want to do is to buy a separate set of tripod legs for each head – it’s just more expense and more to lug around.



(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The problem is that it takes time and effort to change the head on a set of legs. It’s not just a case of going round and round in circles, revolving one head on the main locking screw and then fitting another one. There are also grub screws to contend with, which lock the head in place once it’s attached. That stops the head working loose, especially if you’re using a fluid pan head for shooting video. The Manfrotto MOVE transforms a time/effort-consuming chore and turns it into a simple task that can be accomplished in just a few seconds.

Specifications

Material: Aluminum

Base plate diameter: 60mm

Safety payload: 20kg

Height: 3.8cm

Weight: 0.22kg



Key features

Time is of the essence when shooting stills or video, so nobody wants to waste it. Quick-release systems are old hat for attaching cameras to tripod heads, but what if you want to remove and refit the head itself? That can be a much more laborious process. And it’s not just a case of swapping between heads on a set of legs.



The same goes for, say, swapping between tripods, sliders and stabilizers when you’re shooting video. The Manfrotto MOVE is a quick-release system that sits between a photo or video head and the support to which it’s attached. It comprises two main parts, a flat base and a plate. The base attaches to a tripod or other support in the time-honored way, while the plate attaches to the mounting platform head.



(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Naturally, if you’re using multiple supports and/or heads, you’ll need the same number of bases and plates respectively. The complete MOVE Quick Release System comprises one base and one plate. Additional bases and plates are sold separately, so you can mix and match to accommodate whatever supports and heads you have in your collection.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The base has a 60mm diameter, in common with most heavy-duty tripods from a variety of manufacturers including Manfrotto itself. It features a twist-action ring for releasing the quick-release plate, as well as for locking it firmly in place.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The plate has a standard 1/4-inch attachment screw but the chances are that you’ll probably need the larger 3/8-inch size. That’s not a problem as the plate comes complete with a 1/4 to 3/8 adaptor which stows away neatly inside. The upshot is that universal connectivity is guaranteed.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Build and handling

The construction looks and feels pretty epic. Machined from aluminum, it’s tough enough to have a load rating of 20kg/44lbs, but is refreshingly lightweight at 0.22kg/0.49lbs. It’s hard-anodized too, so its high-quality looks are enduring.



Handling is simply sublime. The system is very quick and easy to set up. First, you simply need to screw the base onto your set of tripod legs or other support. A grub screw is often featured in supports, so this can be tightened to avoid the risk of the base working loose.



(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Next, you fit the quick-release plate to your head, again by screwing it in with or without the 1/4 to 3/8 inch adapter, as necessary. The plate also features its own grub screw or ‘anti-rotation pin’, to keep it firmly locked in place.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Once that’s done, you simply push the head onto the legs via the two MOVE components and they snap into place with a reassuring click. You can attach the head at any horizontal angle through a complete 360-degree circle, or rotate it once it’s mounted, then lock it firmly in place by twisting the locking ring. You can twist the locking ring in the opposite direction to rotate the head again. To remove it, greater twisting torque is required to overcome a spring-loaded safety mechanism. It’s all very simple and intuitive.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Performance

I tend to be very wary of additional components in a tripod setup. Every extra section and its accompanying locking mechanism in the tripod legs and center column are a potential weak point and can reduce rigidity. It’s also true that the more sections there are, the longer it takes to set everything up.



The opposite is true of the Manfrotto MOVE Quick Release System. For multiple supports and/or heads, it actually makes everything much quick and easier. And there’s absolutely no compromise in sturdiness or rigidity. Although the single-action ‘X LOCK’ twist mechanism is breathtakingly simple, it’s absolutely rock-solid.



(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Even when applying much more torque than you normally would with a pan handle, with a lot of friction loaded into head’s panning action, the MOVE never budged even slightly throughout our testing. The MOVE is simply one of those great ideas that works even better in practice.

Verdict

