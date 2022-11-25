Maidesite S2 Standing Desk review

The Maidesite S2 standing desk might not have any exciting features but it does everything you need. It's well-built, looks smart, and is very easy to assemble – although you will need a drill.

Why you can trust Digital Camera World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The Maidesite S2 Standing Desk might not have the same bells or whistles as the best standing desks – for features like wireless charging – but it's the perfect option when space is tight and you want to squeeze a standing desk in the room. There are four color options to choose from, and we went for the white and pine option.

The controller is installed in a position of your choosing along the front of the desk and attached to the motor stored under the desk. Cables are kept tidy with a discrete panel that screws to the underside of the desk and charging cables are kept out of the way with a hole in the desk.

Maidesite S2 Specifications

Lifting columns: 2

Motor: 2

Load Capacity: 100 KG

Speed: 35 mm/s

Height Range: 72 cm - 120 cm

Weight: 40 KG

Applied Desktop Size (cm): 120×60×2.5

Colour: Black+black, Black+vintage, white+white, wood+white

Memory Preset: Yes

Display: LED Touch Screen Keyboard

Anti-collision System: Yes

Packing Dimensions (cm): 146.8 ×51.2×19.9

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Maidesite S2 Performance

Standing desks are perfect for helping your posture and productivity, especially if you spend a lot of time at a laptop or computer editing your photos and video footage. The benefit of standing desks, of course, is that you can vary the height to suit you.

Thanks to its dual motors, the Maidesite S2 (opens in new tab) is really stable even at its highest setting which suits anyone up to 6ft. You can save a height preset so when you want to change positions you can do it at a touch of a button with a responsive remote at the front of the desk.

Assembly took around 35 minutes and was aided by easy-to-follow instructions. It comes with the fallen key needed for all the screws but you will need a drill so you can attach the controller to your chosen position on the front of the desk. We had a tabletop with pre-drilled holes but it does mention some tabletops you may have to drill yourself.

Using the premium feel touchscreen display you can raise or lower the height of the desk manually using the arrows or create presets for your preferred height. It's really easy to program and it makes changing the height effortlessly. You can even set the controller to vibrate at intervals as a reminder it's time to stand.

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Maidesite S2 Build and Handling

At 40KG the S2 standing desk certainly isn't light, but it is very sturdy. It has a load capacity of 100KG so it can easily hold all your office supplies. As it's so heavy and doesn't come with casters it's not a desk you want to be moving very often, so make sure you pick a spot it's going to stay in.

It's not the widest desk in the world either, but 120cm is more than enough space for a photo-editing laptop (opens in new tab), external keyboard (opens in new tab) and mouse, speakers, pen pot, and a few personal items. A hole in the desk allows for basic cable management and keeps the desk mostly wire-free while all the wires from the dual motor and controller fit snugly inside a cable panel underneath the desk.

The dual motor allows for smooth operation all the way from 72 - 120cm, the controller is really responsive and there is hardly any delay in the desk moving up or down when you touch the arrows or select your preset height.

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Maidesite S2 Final Verdict

I never really thought I'd want a standing desk until I used the Maidesite S2, but now I'm a complete convert. I was a little worried it would be complicated to put together but it was super easy, the instructions were clear and it only took about half an hour. It isn't the biggest desk in the world and it doesn't have any exciting features, but if you're after something basic and affordable (but good quality) the Maidesite S2 is perfect.