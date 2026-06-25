Over 50% of British holidaymakers get caught in “holiday photo perfection loop”, warn experts

A new study has revealed that over half of British nationals get stuck in what experts call a “holiday photo perfection loop”, with the average holidaymaker now pressing the shutter multiple times in an effort to get the perfect shot.

The survey, conducted by Popsa, the folks behind the namesake photobook curation app, highlighted that of the 2,000 adult respondents, 54% said they have between 2 and 3 attempts at getting the “right” image, while 31% said they shoot at least 4 frames.

These results point to what Popsa says is a growing “holiday photo perfection loop”, where people get caught up meticulously crafting a scene, subsequently disconnecting themselves from the moment rather than savoring it with a camera.

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Liam Houghton, CEO and founder of Popsa, said: “We’ve reached a point where people are experiencing moments through the lens of how they’ll be shared, rather than how they’ll be remembered. "The irony is that the more effort we put into capturing the ‘perfect’ photo, the less connected we often feel to the memory itself.”

According to Popsa, British holidaymakers now also snap more photos with the intention of sharing them, rather than for their own memories.

Respondents said that, on average, nearly 4 out of their last 10 photos were primarily taken for others’ eyes. For others, the number was even higher, with 10% saying each of their last 10 holiday photos were shot to be shared.

While Popsa didn’t allude to the underlying reasons why British holidaymakers now take more “perfected pictures” to be shared, wider research has suggested how pressure to appear as attractive as possible in social media posts can result in multiple retakes.

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“Photos should help you relive a moment, not distract you from it,” Houghton said. “The goal isn’t to stop taking pictures, it’s to make sure the ones you take actually mean something.”

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